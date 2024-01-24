Nintendo Switch: Prepare for Two New Zelda Games to Take Over the Gaming World!

Why Nintendo is Dominating the Gaming Market with its Recent Releases

NINTENDO has had a fantastic year with a number of its best-ever games releasing of late. Tears of the Kingdom, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, Pikmin 4, and Pokémon Scarlet & Violet are some of the best games from their respective series.

Nintendo’s Resurgence with Remakes and Remasters

However, there is another area of the Nintendo Switch library that has seen a considerable buff recently.

The Rise of Remakes and Re-releases

Super Mario RPG, Metroid Prime, Pikmin 1+2, and Kirby’s Return to Dreamland all received remakes, remasters, or re-releases last year. There are even more of these planned with Paper Mario, Mario vs Donkey Kong, and Luigi’s Mansion 2 all planned to be released shortly. This new Nintendo strategy has led to rumours about other Nintendo games that could be getting a new treatment.

The Future of Classic Nintendo Games

While Metroid Prime 2 feels inevitable at this point, there are some other games that appear to be in the works. Nintendo Switch Online added a number of classic games to its service last year. Two of these are fan favourites from The Legend of Zelda series and players were thrilled to see them making a comeback. The Oracle series, Oracle of Ages and Oracle of Seasons, are two Zelda games that were originally released for the Game Boy. They were very popular at the time, and Zelda games in general have received massive popularity since Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom. The remake of Link’s Awakening, another Game Boy Zelda game, was a huge success when it was released a few years back. It is rumoured that the same studio, Grezzo, is working on Oracle remakes in the same style as Link’s Awakening. The rumours make a lot of sense. With Oracles you get two games for the price of one, and the foundations have already been created.

Stay Up to Date with the Latest Gaming Trends

If you want to read more about Nintendo, check out the current controversy between Pokémon and Palworld.

Written by Georgina Young on behalf of GLHF.

All the latest Gaming tips and tricks

Looking for tips and tricks across your favourite consoles and games? We have you covered…

Get all of the latest PS5, Xbox and other video game news here