Madonna’s Sensational NYC Tour: Amy Schumer Surprised with Lap Dance from Shirtless Dancer

MADONNA’S WILD PERFORMANCE: Amy Schumer Gets Pulled On Stage for Crazy Intermission

Madonna has given one of her wildest performances yet, pulling a comedian on stage for a crazy intermission during her Celebration Tour in New York City. Amy Schumer, 42, found herself the star of the show during night two of performances at Madison Square Garden on Tuesday.

Madonna, 65, was back on stage after her terrifying health crisis last summer, showing off her sparkly and extravagant look with a blond wig, glittering corset, and fishnet tights. Soon enough, the pop music legend invited comedy actress Amy on stage, who looked a complete contrast to Madonna in a modest, casual green dress with minimal makeup and her natural hair.

Judging the Dancers with Minimal Look: Madonna and Amy’s Impressive Ratings

During the crazy intermission, Amy and Madonna judged the performances of Madonna’s professional dancers in front of the audience. The two judges seemed more than impressed by the performances, holding up placards with “10” printed on. Some performers even chose to give risqué lap dances to the two women, with Madonna wrapping her legs around one of the men while another man wore just a thong and knee-high pants to get up close and personal with Amy.

Madonna’s Terrifying Health Crisis and Legal Controversy

After her terrifying health crisis last summer, Madonna has made a remarkable recovery and took the stage to continue her tour. But her performance tardiness has led to legal trouble, with two disgruntled fans in America launching a legal battle against her for starting her shows late, making it difficult for them to maintain work and family commitments the next day.

The case, filed against Celebration Tour promoter Live Nation and the Barclays Center, alleges “false advertising, negligent misrepresentation, and unfair and deceptive trade practices.”

Madonna’s wild performance shenanigans with Amy, her terrifying health crisis, and subsequent legal controversy have certainly kept her fans and critics on the edge, making her a pop icon who continues to captivate her audience despite the whirlwind of events in her personal and professional life.