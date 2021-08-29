Nine-year-old Noah Wall Was Born With 2% Of His Brain But He Made A Stunning Recovery After Surgery

A boy named Noah Wall was born with just two percent of his brain. But still, he managed to survive his birth and now there are hopes he will walk again after a complicated surgery. At last, the kid has undergone a life-changing surgery, and he has shown some mind-boggling recovery symptoms. Doctors are hoping he will soon gain full control of his limbs.

Nine-year-old has set a new mark after beating several medical complications following a heartbreaking prognosis. After some complicated surgeries, the boy is gradually recovering and is now titled “the miracle boy” on the Internet.

The little boy started coping up with his life struggle right from the time he was in his mother’s womb. Noah was diagnosed with a rare brain condition and a pretty uncommon spinal disease, Bifida (It’s a rare condition where a baby’s spine fails to connect).

Analyzing the complex situation, the doctors revealed that the kid had barely survived but he will not be able to live a normal life. He would be soon paralyzed from his shoulders to his lower body. This will result in an acute condition and the boy will never be able to eat, walk, talk and move his body. So, the doctors suggested the couple go for an abortion. Michelle and Rob Wall, the two parents, were completely heartbroken. However, they opt to keep the symbol of their love as the baby. During the pregnancy period, the couple made a stunning discovery that the baby has a porencephalic cyst on his head. This even made situations critical. The cyst caused a fluid buildup and pushed the young lad’s brain to contract it. The condition resulted in the baby missing out on a significant portion of the brain during birth. The doctor tried to convince the parents to terminate the baby. However, the couple declined. They prepared themselves for the worthy condition, even to pick up the dead body of the child.

Finally, the baby saw the lights of the world. However, due to the increasing mass on his head, the doctors had to take up quick actions and perform surgery. Scans revealed that the kid was born with only 2% of his brain. This was not a new thing for the doctors. However, unlike past cases, Noah shocked the medical facilities showing quick recovery symptoms. He exceeded the doctor’s expectations. The kid developed 80% of his brain before he turned six. The quick recovery of the child shocked the doctors.

Rob was deeply amazed, and he spoke up, “Some people say you can’t grow a brain, some quotes his brain already has. All is bullshit. So, when he has his shunt fitted, it’s gone back to where it should have been. But if his brain was so squashed up, she would have been mentally disabled.”