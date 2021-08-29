Ring Camera Alerts A Woman About Danger | Viral Video

With staggering fire ravaging towards a woman’s house, the kind neighbor walked in as the savior to help her. He believed his heroic deed would surely save the woman from the clutches of the fire.

Recently, Jaffy Creeks have shared a TikTok video that went viral. Jaffy with over 91K followers on TikTok has dropped a heartwarming video that has grabbed the attention of the netizens. In the clip, a male resident rescued a woman from the blazing fire. He spoke to her through the Ring Camera and revealed about the fire that is gearing up to turn her house to ashes. The male performed a heroic deed to rescue Glady, his next-door neighbor, whose house was literally on fire.

Glady heard the warning and quickly acted on the matter. She was grateful for the help of the male resident and showered her thank you to the man. Later, a firefighter took charge of the place and passed a message to the family. Glady unlocked her door in a hurry, holding her child, and requested her neighbor to help her. The neighbor quickly reacted and took the child to take her to a safe place.

The video went viral with the caption, “Once again, Rin rescued a life. These fantastic neighbors saved the family.”

The man then rushed back to Glady, asking if she needed any more help. But, Glady gently replied that she was fine and needed no help and left her house. She later revealed that the Ring Camera too played a crucial role to save her, as she would not have opened the door if the neighbor had not passed the message through the ring camera.

The TikTok comment box got loaded with praises for the man as well as the camera. One random person commented, “Idk why I am just crying. I am so happy there are so many good people out there. It gives me so much hope.”