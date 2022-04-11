Nikki Bella and Artem Chigvintsev Have Officially Set a Wedding Date

And yes, given that it was dance that first brought them together, Nikki confirmed that she is feeling the pressure when it comes to nailing her and Artem’s first dance as newlyweds.

“I literally was telling Artem the other day, I go, ‘You need to start to choreograph it now because I want all summer to learn it so when we go in and do it, I know it like that, on the back of my hand. Easy.'” She said. “But I need to start now.”

While reflecting on her and Artem’s almost two-year-long engagement back in February, Nikki exclusively told E! News’ Daily Pop that her opinion on marriage had shifted following the birth of their son, Matteo, in July 2020.

“Once I had Matteo and I started to raise him, I was like, when I say ‘I do,’ I want to make sure it’s forever,” Nikki said at the time. “I know there are things that Artem wants too—like, he really wants his parents there—but also, overall, I don’t want my son to go through a divorce.”

Plus, she shared that her and Artem were perfectly happy together as they were—no marriage license needed. “Already what we have going on in our house right now is amazing,” Nikki said. “It’s pretty much like a married life.”

Ahead of their special day, take a look back at some of Nikki and Artem’s sweetest moments below.