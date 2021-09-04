Nikita Dragun Amazes people with her Bikini Snaps!

Transgender YouTuber, makeup guru Nikita Dragun She is making her Instagram followers very hot with new bikini photos and dropping jaws in them. The star, who is a Belgian-born actress, has just posted revealing and beachy photos of her famous body, which also confirms her identity. “happier than ever.”

Nikita Dragun Impresses with Beachy Bikini Snaps

Nikita came out as transgender back in her teens – it was in preschool, though, that the founder of the cosmetics knew she “wanted to put on a dress and look cute.”Star opted out of a gown and chose something much more revealing. She posed all back at the camera while sitting on a cushioned lounger and looking out over the ocean at sunset.

Dragun wore a small, printed string bikini, and she gave a beautiful, turn-around gaze.

Nikita also wore her long blonde braids and her usual full face of makeup. Then she posed outside on a greenery-framed path, with both her hands close together. The Dragun Beauty CEO took a series of photos that led to a video showing her walking on the beach alone.

Taking to her caption, Nikita wrote that she’s “happier than ever,” Also, she managed to collect over 650,000 views in less than 18 hours. “Wow,” One fan replied. One fan responded with a string of fire emojis from Chanel West Coast. Paris Hilton also did similarly. Three weeks ago Nikita attended a party hosted at the blonde by Demi Lovato.

Nikita is open on her transition. The star, who was 24 years old and had undergone multiple surgeries, shared her story with her social media followers:

“My body has changed so much over 4 years but it finally feels like home! I’m beautiful. I’m a person. I’m trans. and I’m damn proud of it. Never been this happy to live my life to the fullest VISIBLE and PROUD.”

Addiction to plastic surgery

Dragun has admitted in the past to being “addicted” to plastic surgery, then stating she’d gotten over the urges.

“I feel this immense pressure to need to pass, to need to be a woman, to need to feel this level of confidence, so I was really in this dark place where I had to look in the mirror and stop myself from wanting to change everything because it got to the point where I didn’t even know why I was doing the surgeries anymore,” She said. It’s awesome that she’s feeling more comfortable in her body.