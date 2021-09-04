Miles Teller shuts down Godfather TV Series Featuring!

The American actor is accused of refusing to be tested for Covid and also refusing the offer of the Covid vaccination. He then succumbed to the virus, causing production to stop at The Godfather spinoff series The Offer.

Hollywood star Miles Teller has been blamed for bringing filming of a spin-off of The Godfather to a halt after contracting Covid – and amid allegations, he refused to be vaccinated against the virus.

The 34-year-old American actor appears to be recovering at home with his pet dog as reports – and fans – rage that he has rejected a Covid vaccine and is now suffering from the virus.

Miles is one of the stars of the upcoming Paramount + spin-off series The Offer – a miniseries about the creation and filming of the iconic 1971 gangster film The Godfather.

But production has reportedly ground to a halt amid reports a member of the project has tested positive for Covid – forcing filming to pause.

The Daily Mail claims you can find more information at “senior industry source” has unmasked Miles as the mystery Covid sufferer – and that the source claims Miles refused to be tested for Covid.

Production is reported to have been shut down on 28 July – although it is unclear if Miles’ alleged infection correlates to the same shutdown of filming.

The source told the publication: “Miles Teller is not vaccinated. He refused to take the test.

“Now he’s brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down.”

The actor’s publicist has vehemently rejected the industry source’s claim, telling the MailOnline: “You facts are incorrect” – but reportedly refused to give further details.

The Mirror has reached out to the spokesperson for the actor in order for them to comment.

Taking to Twitter amidst the furor, Miles shared a photograph of himself with a pet dog snuggled against his thigh – with no caption shared.

Stars were urged to appear by his fans. “get the vaccine”? “address” the Daily Mail’s report – and others claimed to be “disappointed” by the allegations made in the publication’s report.

Many others criticized the actor for refusing to receive the vaccine.

One follower raged: “Think of all the people not getting paid on your set. Think of all the people you may have infected. With privilege comes responsibility.”

Miles was hired to star in The Offer in May this year – replacing controversial actor Armie Hammer who has fallen from grace in Hollywood amid allegations he sent online messages to women expressing cannibalistic desires and extreme fetishes, and other allegations of abuse.

Miles is cast to play film producer Albert S. Ruddy – who helped get The Godfather movie, directed by Francis Ford Coppola, made – with the series from the perspective of the Canadian producer who is still alive at the age of 91.

British actress Juno Temple is to play the late agent-manager Bettye McCartt – who died in 2013 at the age of 81.

Justin Chambers will be playing Marlon Brando while Anthony Ippolito, a newcomer, will play Al Pacino.

The Godfather was first released in 1972. Two sequels followed in 1974 and 1990.

The film trilogy is regarded as one of the best in cinematic history – and chronicles the lives of the Corleone family, with the series based on the book, The Godfather, which was written by Mario Puzo.