Netflix Global Fan Event What To Expect In The Event?

Netflix has announced a global fan festival. TUDUM. All the Netflix celebrities will be there. It sounds like it’s the perfect event for Netflix fanatics everywhere.

What Is Netflix's TUDUM

TANDEM gives fans a glimpse into the production of their favorite Netflix shows. It is named after the iconic sound Netflix makes when it loads on viewers’ TVs.

“TUDUM. What’s that? You know it when you hear it – you just rarely see it spelled out. TUDUM is the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix. And it’s the inspiration behind our inaugural ‘TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”

Henry Cavill, the star of both The Witcher and Enola Holmes, invites fans in the official video: "Join me and all of your Netflix stars."

This event will feature stars from all the Netflix shows, including Millie Bobbie Brown and The Rock, Duane Johnson. It sounds like it will be a huge event!

This is even confirmed by Netflix, which says so. “On September 25, our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films, and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It’s our first-ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.”

When Can You Watch Netflix’s TUDUM?

Netflix’s TUDUM is Saturday, September 25, This virtual stream begins at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, and 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Like WitcherconThis event will be broadcast by Netflix on YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.

There will also be pre-shows that highlight Korean and Indian series and films, as well as anime. The pre-show will begin at 8 AM Eastern.

What is Included in TUDUM?

Netflix’s TUDUMIncludes over 70 films and series. Does this include The Witcher? Ozark? Red Notice? Stranger Things? The Old guard and more. You will also find breaking news and first looks videos on the program. Stars and creators will also discuss the projects.

The event promises to entertain and excite fans.

Here are some examples of projects.

Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子

アグレッシブ烈子 Whisker Away 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる

泣きたい私は猫をかぶる A Traves De Mi Ventana

Arcane

Army of Thieves

Black Crab

Big Mouth

Bridgerton

Bright: Samurai Soul ブライト : サムライソウル

ブライト サムライソウル Bruised

The Chestnut Man

Cobra Kai

Colin in Black & White

Cowboy Bebop

The Crown

Oscuro Deseo

De Volta Aos 15

Don’t Look Up

Emily in Paris

Extracting

Anamika

Floor is Lava

The more they fall,

Hellbound / 지옥

지옥 Heera mandi

Human Resources

Interceptor

Inside Job

La Casa De Papel

The Old Guard

Ozark

Maldives

My Name/ 마이 네임

마이 네임 New World 신세계로부터

신세계로부터 Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーン Eternal: 前編・後編

劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーン 前編・後編 Rebelde

Ritmo Salvaje

Red Notice

The Sandman

Sex Education

The Silent Sea 고요의 바다

고요의 바다 Soy Georgina

Stranger Things

Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス

スーパー・クルックス Ultraviolet

The Umbrella Academy

Vikings: Valhalla

The Witcher

The Witcher: Blood Origin

Young, famous, and African

How can you co-stream?

Stream Netflix TUDUM Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube will broadcast the event. You can sign up on the official TUDUM.com.