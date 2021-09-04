Netflix Global Fan Event What To Expect In The Event?

Netflix has announced a global fan festival. TUDUM. All the Netflix celebrities will be there. It sounds like it’s the perfect event for Netflix fanatics everywhere.
What Is Netflix’s TUDUMWhat is the best way to get started?
TANDEM gives fans a glimpse into the production of their favorite Netflix shows. It is named after the iconic sound Netflix makes when it loads on viewers’ TVs.
“TUDUM. What’s that? You know it when you hear it – you just rarely see it spelled out. TUDUM is the first beat you hear when you watch a show or movie on Netflix. And it’s the inspiration behind our inaugural ‘TUDUM: A Netflix Global Fan Event.”
Henry Cavill, the star of both The Witcher Enola HolmesInvites to the official video.“Join me and all of your Netflix stars.”
This event will feature stars from all the Netflix shows, including Millie Bobbie Brown and The Rock, Duane Johnson. It sounds like it will be a huge event!
This is even confirmed by Netflix, which says so. “On September 25, our biggest stars and creators from around the world — representing over 70 series, films, and specials — will join the virtual stage for this exciting day full of exclusives and first looks. It’s our first-ever global TUDUM event, and our goal is simple: to entertain and honor Netflix fans from across the globe.”
When Can You Watch Netflix’s TUDUM?
Netflix’s TUDUM is Saturday, September 25, This virtual stream begins at 12 p.m. Eastern Time, and 9 a.m. Pacific Time. Like WitcherconThis event will be broadcast by Netflix on YouTube, Twitter, and Twitch.
There will also be pre-shows that highlight Korean and Indian series and films, as well as anime. The pre-show will begin at 8 AM Eastern.
What is Included in TUDUM?
Netflix’s TUDUMIncludes over 70 films and series. Does this include The Witcher? Ozark? Red Notice? Stranger Things? The Old guard and more. You will also find breaking news and first looks videos on the program. Stars and creators will also discuss the projects.
The event promises to entertain and excite fans.
Here are some examples of projects.
- Aggretsuko / アグレッシブ烈子
- Whisker Away 泣きたい私は猫をかぶる
- A Traves De Mi Ventana
- Arcane
- Army of Thieves
- Black Crab
- Big Mouth
- Bridgerton
- Bright: Samurai Soul ブライト: サムライソウル
- Bruised
- The Chestnut Man
- Cobra Kai
- Colin in Black & White
- Cowboy Bebop
- The Crown
- Oscuro Deseo
- De Volta Aos 15
- Don’t Look Up
- Emily in Paris
- Extracting
- Anamika
- Floor is Lava
- The more they fall,
- Hellbound / 지옥
- Heera mandi
- Human Resources
- Interceptor
- Inside Job
- La Casa De Papel
- The Old Guard
- Ozark
- Maldives
- My Name/ 마이 네임
- New World 신세계로부터
- Pretty Guardian Sailor Moon Eternal: The Movie 劇場版美少女戦士セーラームーンEternal: 前編・後編
- Rebelde
- Ritmo Salvaje
- Red Notice
- The Sandman
- Sex Education
- The Silent Sea 고요의 바다
- Soy Georgina
- Stranger Things
- Super Crooks / スーパー・クルックス
- Ultraviolet
- The Umbrella Academy
- Vikings: Valhalla
- The Witcher
- The Witcher: Blood Origin
- Young, famous, and African
How can you co-stream?
Stream Netflix TUDUM Twitch, Facebook, and YouTube will broadcast the event. You can sign up on the official TUDUM.com.