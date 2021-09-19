Nicole Nafziger From 90 Day Fiance Shows Life Can Be Better Without Azan Tefou

90 Day Fiance alum Nicole Nafziger continues to make positive changes in her life following her split from Azan Tefou. The TLC celeb recently gave fans some updates about the latest happenings in her life, and they’re nothing short of inspiring.

Nicole appears to be turning heartbreak into positive energy that she uses to make important decisions in her own life. Here’s what she’s been up to lately.

Looks like Nicole Nafziger has finally come to terms with her painful split from Azan Tefou. As she continues to move on from her failed relationship, the 90 Day Fiance star has made great strides in her personal life.

Nicole recently took to Instagram to share some updates. The mother of one revealed she’s currently back to school, working on getting her degree.

Nicole Nafziger said it’s been quite challenging for her to go back to college after all these years. But with the help of her family, she’s making it through.

“I made a big decision in my life,” The 90 Day Fiance star shared. “I’m enrolled in college at SCF! It has been a challenge going back to school after so long.”

Despite the challenges of being a student again, Nicole Nafziger is determined to achieve her goals. The 90 Day Fiance veteran is determined to create a better life for May, as well as her own.

“I am currently working on pre recs to get into the Radiology program,” Nicole revealed. I’m so blessed to have the supportive family that I do. They help keep me going on the days that I doubt myself.”

Meanwhile, Nicole Nafziger confirmed that her relationship with Azan Tefou has ended. The 90 Day Fiance cast member seems to have accepted it already — at least that’s what she’s been showing on social media.

Nicole reiterated that right now, she’s focusing on far more important things in life. “For those who have asked, my relationship with Azan has ended,” She added. “ I am currently concentrating on school and making sure my focus is on what’s important.”

So far, it’s unclear if there’s still a chance that Nicole Nafziger and Azan Tefou will get back together. Fans of 90 Day Fiance will have to wait and see what’s the next chapter of their lives. You can catch up on all things happening with TLC now. Keep checking this site often for updates, news, spoilers, and 90-Day Fiance spoilers.