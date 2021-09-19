Twitter gets special Apple ‘like icon’ as NEW iPhone 13 expected later today – how to unlock it

YOU can unlock a secret “like” animation on Twitter – created specially by Apple.

The “Apple like” logo is in celebration of today’s Apple event, where we’re expecting the iPhone 13.

1 Twitter users including popular iPhone camera app Halide are sharing the new animation Credit: Apple / Twitter

This top-secret event is also expected to showcase the reveal of the Apple Watch 7, some new Apple AirPods and possibly a new iPad.

Apple fans eagerly await the event, which is a key date on the gadget calendar.

The official hashtag #AppleEvent is now available on Twitter as part of the fanfare.

This hashtag can be used in a tweet to create a small, colourful Apple logo.

And if you “like” a tweet with this hashtag, the “like” button will transform into an Apple logo – using a new custom animation.

This button will likely disappear in a few days after the excitement has subsided.

The event is due to kick off at 10am California time – or 6pm in the UK.

