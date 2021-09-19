Twitter gets special Apple ‘like icon’ as NEW iPhone 13 expected later today – how to unlock it

YOU can unlock a secret “like” animation on Twitter – created specially by Apple.

The “Apple like” logo is in celebration of today’s Apple event, where we’re expecting the iPhone 13.

Twitter users including popular iPhone camera app Halide are sharing the new animation

1

Twitter users including popular iPhone camera app Halide are sharing the new animationCredit: Apple / Twitter

This top-secret event is also expected to showcase the reveal of the Apple Watch 7, some new Apple AirPods and possibly a new iPad.

Apple fans eagerly await the event, which is a key date on the gadget calendar.

The official hashtag #AppleEvent is now available on Twitter as part of the fanfare.

This hashtag can be used in a tweet to create a small, colourful Apple logo.

And if you “like” a tweet with this hashtag, the “like” button will transform into an Apple logo – using a new custom animation.

This button will likely disappear in a few days after the excitement has subsided.

The event is due to kick off at 10am California time – or 6pm in the UK.

📱 Read our Apple iPhone 13 event blog for the latest updates

