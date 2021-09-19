Kim Kardashian’s New Underground Works Spark Controversy

Kim Kardashian is not building an underground vault on her property, which she used to share with husband Kanye West, reports TMZ. According to TMZ, the report was made after Sarah Key, a neighbor filed a restraining order against the housing association. This was in an effort to prevent the celebrity from the building.

Rumored plans called for additional subterranean parking and a separate guardhouse. Kardashian sources claim she is not creating an underground spot but that she is adding something to her property. Although it’s not clear what she will put there, the outlet claims that she is going through the appropriate channels to legalize the construction.

Keys fears that Kardashian’s ambitious venture may cause problems with the two high-pressure gas lines through the community. Keys claims the build might put “Hidden Hills community members at risk of catastrophic bodily injury and irreparable real personal property damage.”

The documents also go on to talk about Keys’ worry that the build would tamper with the aesthetics of the Hidden Hills private community. Kardashian and West purchased the house in 2014 for $20 million. The 15,000-square foot house, which was renovated extensively by Kardashian and West, is now valued at $65 million.

Kanye was the main designer of their home, decorating the entire home for Kim and their four kids –– a fact Kim used to rave about. “I really didn’t know anything about furniture before I met Kanye,” Kardashian told Architectural Digest in their Feb. 2020 spread, “but being with him has been an extraordinary education. I take real pride now in knowing what we have and why it’s important.”

“The one thing Kanye and I had in common was our preference for a neutral palette. I love the simplicity of the design. Everything in the outside world is so chaotic. I like to come into a place and immediately feel the calmness,” Kim told the outlet.”Kanye would come up with the most far-out ideas, and I’d say, ‘This is not normal. We need drawers!’ I was the voice of functionality.”