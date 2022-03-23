Nicolas Cage Chooses Meaningful Names for His Baby

Nicolas Cage is now considering a touching tribute for his next child’s title. The “Face/Off” star told GQ for its April issue that he and wife Riko Shibata, expecting their first baby together, will honor either his late father August Coppola or uncle Francis Ford Coppola. Explaining that it will be “Akira Francesco” if it’s a boy and “Lennon Augie”Cage elaborated if it was a girl. “Augie was my father’s nickname. And my uncle has decided to change his name to Francesco.”(Cage also honored Shibata when he married her on August 16, 2021.

Cage is not known for his name. His relationship with his children, Weston, from his previous marriage with Christina Fulton, has been very close. PeopleKal-El after Cage entered the film industry. According to Yahoo! MoviesKal-El worked alongside his father on the 2018 animated film. “Teen Titans Go! to the Movies,”Kal-El, ironically, was Batman’s voice and Cage that of Superman. Weston has been in many of his father’s films, including the star-studded thriller from 2005. “Lord of War”And 2013’s character drama “Joe,”Per IMDb).

It remains to be seen whether Cage’s latest addition will enter the movie business, but one thing is for certain — they’ll have a very special name!