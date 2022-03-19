Nick Jonas Joins NBC’s Dancing With Myself’ Replaces Shaquille O’Neal

EXCLUSIVENBC Competition Series: Nick Jonas Joins Dancing with Myself as Shaquille O’Neal exits.

This move was made after technical problems during rehearsals for the non-scripted production hit production. Producers had to push things forward a few days. Deadline is aware that some aspects of the elaborate stage design were not working.

Jonas, who was a coach on NBC’s The VoiceAs one of the dance creators, he will be joined by actress Liza Koshy. Camille Kostek hosts this series.

Rehearsals have been held last week. Production is expected to begin in the next few days.

The series will see a group of everyday people compete each week in a number of high-energy dance challenges designed and demonstrated by the show’s celebrity creators.

The contestants spend a few minutes learning the new routines, adding their unique flair, and then performing before a studio audience. The creators of the competition provide immediate feedback as they progress through each round and then choose the favorites to go on to the next round. But ultimately, it’s the studio audience that decides who’s the best dancer of the night and gets to take home the cash prize.

Dancing with Myself Universal Television Alternative Studio and Irwin Entertainment produced the show. Irwin Entertainment’s executive producers are John Irwin and Dave Kuba. Eli Frankel also produces. Tina Nicotera Bachman (executive producer), Ben Thursby-Palmer and Jaime Levine.