Blair Cobbs Walks Boxing’s Tightrope at Golden Boy’s DAZN Show

Blair ‘The Flare’ Cobbs returns Saturday to the ring in Los Angeles for his largest test.

American boxer American boxer speaks big, and it can backfire spectacularly.

He’ll be a star if he keeps winning. Lose? He becomes a meme that will last a lifetime.

LOS ANGELES — When Blair Cobbs walks into a room, he woos and barks, “the champ is here!”

This is huge talk for a boxer who has never won a world championship.

Cobbs’ greatest strength is his ability to command the attention of executives, media and people. He loves to entertain.

Cobbs will face Alexis Rocha on Saturday, March 19th in the headline fight at Golden Boy’s boxing show at Galen Center Los Angeles.

Cobbs does not just want to entertain, he also wants the opportunity to be a superstar and win international titles.

Cobbs is an unbeaten boxer who walks a fine rope.

He will continue to win and his name value will rise far beyond any marketing obstacles he might have faced if he hadn’t been born with an in-your face attitude.

Lose — or worse, get knocked out in brutal fashion — and he becomes a boxing meme for the ages.

Cobbs will sometimes break character to show that he is human





Blair Cobbs is a charismatic fighter who wants to become a major star.



Photo by Tom Hogan / Golden Boy Promotions







Cobbs is often seen stepping away from the spotlight and revealing his true character.

His background includes flirtations and poverty. His father, who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted for drug trafficking, is also a part of his backstory. Eugene Cobbs fled with his family to Mexico. Blair, a young boxer, returned to the USA after Eugene was captured.

Cobbs talks in third person. “Blair ‘The Flair’ does not represent one culture,”He tells Insider. “Blair ‘The Flair’ represents all culture. Blair ‘The Flair’ wants to be the people’s champion.”

He’s spoken many times about wanting to get out his comfort zone. This is why he joined Freddie Roach’s Wildcard Boxing Club. He stayed there even though he barely won one round of sparring his first day in Hollywood. He claims to have never lost a round.

Boxing is a sport that can put him outside of his comfort zone, intimidate, or scare him.

“No!”He giggles at the question. “Not really! When God is with you. Nothing can be against you. I’m a shot in the dark.”

Cobbs find it difficult to believe that there isn’t something in their lives. “Not too much,”He stated that he had to think more about the subject before he could elaborate.

“Yeah, actually. We have crazy politics, wars going on, and financial disparity between cultures. I’ve been in the midst of everything,”He said. “I have been rich. “I’ve been poor. I have been homeless. I have been homeless.

“I have learned the skills and built myself up to become an entrepreneur. I also learned how to fight in the ring and in everyday life.



depression



Anxiety, mental toughness, and anxiety.”

Suddenly, Blair ‘The Flair’ stopped speaking in the third person and talked like Cobbs, the human.

So how does Cobbs deal with those darkest moments, those born from enduring a tough childhood?

“I make time to spend time with my Creator, in nature. Right? That place I live used to be a rehabilitation center for people who used to be strung out on drugs, alcohol — you name it. They were there.

“It’s a place for healing and growth. I overcame many struggles. Sometimes you have a fight, and you’re not even a fighter.

“It is possible to fight small problems that can become major issues in your head like depression. Mental health and depression can be serious problems, so I hope people are more aware of this, especially men.

According to Freddie Roach, Cobbs is a hard worker.





Blair Cobbs is wrapped by coach Freddie Roach.



Photo by Getty Images







Freddie Roach is used to dealing with big personalities having coached dozens MMA fighters and world champions. “a hard worker.”

“He talks a lot,”Roach shared his experience with Insider. “But he talks a lot, anyway. That’s just him.”

Roach anticipates a win for his fighter at the biggest stage he has ever fought on.

“He’s definitely ready for this fight,”Roach. “Both guys have gotten Manny Pacquiao ready for fights, and have been good sparring partners for him along the way.

“This is a great fight. Blair may be a bit better puncher than I am, which is why I want him to win Saturday night by knockout.”

Cobbs sees his weekend opponent Alexis Rocha as “”A good fighter, a top competitor.”

He stated: “He’s going to come to fight and will want to bang until I shut him down.”

Cobbs said that he would be curious to see how Rocha reacts to being hit in the face. Rocha believes Cobbs will fight in the ring like a rabbit to him, he said.

“You know, I am a rabbit. But I happen to be a rabbit with a gun. Ain’t nothing worse than chasing a rabbit with a gun,”He stated.

Both Cobbs & Roach expect a win on Saturday.

They also want championships.

“I want the best,”Roach stated. “We want the world champions. And Golden Boy has to give us a shot at the world championship. Bring anyone of them on.”

Cobbs, too is focused on reaching “championship status”He has been a champion in many fights.

He will be a star if he fights like he talks.