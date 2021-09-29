Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart are in a prank war

Nick Cannon and Kevin Hart are in a full-blown prank war. Cannon bought Hart a llama to celebrate his birthday. This started the back and forth prank war. The ‘Central Intelligence’ actor got back at Mariah Carey’s ex by posting a billboard that read, “For any advice on fatherhood? Call my best friend Nick Cannon,” and revealed Cannon’s phone number.

Cannon didn’t pull a revenge prank in some time until now. The 40-year-old retaliated by choosing Hart’s private jet as a place to advertise for his new self-titled talk show, ‘Nick Cannon.’ Cannon posted a selfie of him in front of Hart’s plane which had a promo photo of the 40-year-old.

He wrote as the Instagram caption, “Snuck into @kevinhart4real private hanger over the weekend and personally wrapped his Leer Jet with my whole Face! So now everywhere he flys he will be promoting my New Show!!! Gotcha Back Byaaaach!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾🖕🏾 #PrankWars #WeDontStop #NickCannonShow “Kevin Rides The Cannon!!! 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Cannon also posted a video of Hart in front of the plane which showed his reaction. “MY PRANK WAR WITH KEVIN HART KEEPS US YOUNG. I took my #prankwar with @kevinhart4real to new heights! #NickCannon #NickCannonShow.”

