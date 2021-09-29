Why is the ‘worst ever cold’ trending?

“WORST cold ever” has been trending on various social media platforms for weeks.

Here we look at why so many people have been talking about getting sick…

1 Many people are experiencing a cold with symptoms such as a sore throat and a cough Credit: Getty – Contributor

Why is ‘worst cold ever’ trending?

Many lockdowns, social distancing and social isolation stopped colds from spreading for more than a full year.

Since things have been reopened, people are spending more time socializing and colds, colds, and flu rates are rising.

Because of this lots of people have rushed to Facebook, Twitter and TikTok to talk about how they have been ill for weeks with the “worst cold ever”.

What were the doctors’ thoughts on the worst colds?

Dr Philippa Kaye, a GP in London, told the BBC: “We’ve actually been seeing a rise in the number of coughs and colds and viral infections.

“We are mixing in a way that we haven’t been mixing over the past 18 months.

“During those first lockdowns, we saw numbers of other [non-Covid] infections fall.

“We think that that was primarily due to the restrictions on meeting up.”

With the season changing, Professor Anthony Harnden is the deputy chair for the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation. He believes that the situation will only get worse.

He said that low flu immunity “could be potentially a bigger problem this winter than Covid”.

“We’ve had a very, very low prevalence of flu for the last few years, particularly virtually nil during lockdown, and we do know that when flu has been circulating in very low numbers immunity drops in the population, and it comes back to bite us,” He said.

Covid or a cold.

The NHS says that coronavirus symptoms include a persistent cough, high temperatures and loss of taste or smell. Experts have warned for months that this list should be updated.

Professor Tim Spector, head of ZOE Symptom Tracker App at King’s College London, said that more cold-like symptoms are being attributed to Covid-19.

He now urges people to have a coronavirus check if they experience cold symptoms.

He said: “It’s easier to work at home, just spend a couple of days if you are feeling under the weather without spreading it around and get a test.

“If you do have a cold just think, it could be Covid, keep your distance before whether you know it is or not.”

The 20 Covid symptoms you need to know Here are the top 20 Covid symptoms based on data from the Zoe Symptom Tracker app and the percentage of people who have experienced them Headache (72 per cent) Runny nose (72 per cent) Sneezing (60 per cent) Sore throat (54 per cent) Cough (47 per cent) Loss of smell (46 per cent) Fever (43 per cent) Chills (35 per cent) Horse voice (34 per cent) Altered smell (34 per cent) Feeling dizzy (34 per cent) Other (34 per cent) Eye soreness (29 per cent) Brain fog (27 per cent) Skipped meals (26 per cent) Muscle pain (26 per cent) Chester pain (20 per cent) Diarrhoea (19 per cent) Swollen glands (18 per cent) Earache (18 per cent

Prof Spector said that symptoms have evolved from the three that the NHS is still listing and said that now, many people are “absolutely not aware” that the virus can look like a cold, especially in young people and the double vaccinated.

He added: “We want people to stop a moment and think if they are going into crowded spaces.”

Prof Spector said infections are high in the UK for two reasons.

He explained that the first reason is a lack of masks and social distancing and the second is because we’re ignorant of the symptoms

The Prof said: “We should be looking out for things like sore throat, runny nose and sneezing.

The government has not done anything to help the classic three: anosmia, cough, and fever.

“By not updating advice, we’re letting people into care homes, schools, workplaces and large gatherings displaying known signs of Covid.”

What are the signs of a bad cough?

COMMON COLD

The NHS lists says a common cold can cause:

A blocked or runny nose

A sore throat

Headaches

Muscle aches

Coughs

Sneezing

A raised temperature

Pressure in your ears and face

Loss of taste and smell

THE FLU

The NHS states the signs of flu include:

a sudden fever – a temperature of 38C or above

an aching body

feeling tired or exhausted

a dry cough

a sore throat

a headache

difficulty sleeping

loss of appetite

diarrhoea or tummy pain

feeling sick or being sick