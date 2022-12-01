Nicholas Hoult and Nic Cage Reunited for Dracula Film Renfield. What Monster Movie Lovers Can Expect

Nicholas Hoult is a well-known actor who has played many memorable roles that earned him praise, such as the zombie. Warm Bodies, Robert Harley, the vain The Favorite The Hulu series features Peter III, the spiteful Peter III The Great. He is currently working on one of his next projects. Join a Universal Monsters Movie Renfield , where he’ll play the title role, a lackey to Dracula. Hoult will have the chance to meet up with Nicolas Cage from his past roles. The former shared what it was like working alongside the latter, as well as what the film is about and what the fans can expect.

Nicolas Cage has been in a number of poor movies during the 2010s. He made his comeback to great screen success. Playing a parody of himself Massive Talent’s Unbearable Mass. The next in the list of his zany roles is You are the Universal monsters film’s perfect actress Renfield , where he’ll play none other than Count Dracula opposite Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield. Hoult talked to The Hollywood Reporter About what he enjoyed most about his job. The Weather Man co-star again:

But to get to work with him whilst he was playing Dracula, I don’t think there’s two more iconic things than Dracula and Nic Cage. It was so amazing to watch him perform and share in the scenes. I loved each and every moment of that. As a person, he’s such a pure soul to be around, and I’m excited for people to see what he’s done.

Where? Nic Cage has announced the new position in Nic Cage’s way , i.e. “I am goth,” He makes a wild, on-set appearance The words speak for themselves. You must see those pale lips and pale skin with the slick, straight hair, blood red suited outfit, and purple lipsticks. The likes of the Face/Off Never has an actor given such a dull performance. Each role grabs the attention of everyone who sees him. So why wouldn’t Dracula be next for him? You won’t believe it, The inspiration for his Dracula show Comes from Marina Mazepa does some very creepy contortions Malignant Ringu’s Sadako in terms of voice and movement. Are we to panic?

Renfield will be all about Dracula’s lackey getting a whole new lease on life when he realizes the toxic friendship he has with his master in modern day New Orleans. Hoult spoke about the future of Dracula in this modern-day version.

It’s original, but it’s steeped in a lot of history, Dracula history and folklore. So it’s exciting, even though it’s a very bizarre, elevated tone for an action-comedy. So I’m excited for it.

Additional things that we are aware of Renfield What can you expect? A star-studded list of cast members With Crazy Rich Asians star Awkwafina playing a traffic cop who catches the eye of Dracula’s assistant, as well as Sonic the Hedgehog 2,’s Ben Schwartz. Chris McKay directs this action-comedy. He’s well known for his work with the infamous Forever 21. The Tomorrow War and The Lego Batman Movie 2wks, 1yr.The perfect mixture of comedy and violence will be provided by the film’s director,. Filming for this production is over. Now it’s time to wait until next season in order to witness the eagerly awaited reunion between Nicolas Cage, Nicholas Hoult.