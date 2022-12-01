Y&R Spoilers: Daniel And Lily Grow Closer…Despite Billy

The Young and the Restless (Y&R) spoilers for Thursday, December 1, 2022, reveal an old romance possibly beginning again.

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Is This The Beginning Or The End Of Lily’s Current Love Life?

Lily Winters (Christel Khalil) has been trying to pretend she is happy with Billy Abbott (Jason Thompson) for a while now, but they sure do have their share of differences and always seem to come to new understandings in attempts to rescue their relationship. They have seemed mismatched from the start and now she may be starting to see that they can’t overcome that.

When she is with Daniel Romalotti (Michael Graziadei) it just feels different. They have a past together that goes back to their teenage years on the run and on Thursday, they remember their time as a couple quite fondly and it’s clear Billy is going to have some competition on his hands. We’re sure Chelsea Lawson (Melissa Claire Egan) won’t be unhappy at all.

Y&R Spoilers – Phyllis Summers – Goes Rogue

Nikki Newman (Melody Thomas Scott) and Ashley Abbott (Eileen Davidson) really believed they were working together with Phyllis Summers (Michelle Stafford) and she would never dare do anything to Diane Jenkins (Susan Walters) without them knowing. Well, now they now she decided to handle things on her own and they are not happy.

They were supposed to consult each other with everything but Nikki and Ashley need to admit to themselves they made their own mistake. Haven’t they learned that Phyllis has a mind of her own and they can’t ever 100% trust her? How will Phyllis explain herself now? What she did was all for the greater good, right?

The Young And The Restless Spoilers – Diane Jenkins Has To Save Herself

Opening the Abbott door to a man who might want to kill her has Diane quaking in her boots and Kyle Abbott (Michael Mealor) wants to know what is wrong with his mother. Of course, she tries to do damage control by telling more lies — or at least omitting parts of the truth.

In some ways, Diane and Phyllis are really quite the same. Perhaps that is why Jack Abbott (Peter Bergman) has spent so many years torn between these two women that he can never really trust…Stay tuned to The Young and the Restless weekdays to see how these stories play out.