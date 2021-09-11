NFL suspends Dallas Cowboys La’el Collins The offensive lineman for 5 games!

For more than a month, the Dallas Cowboys will not have one of their leading offensive linemen. The NFL announced that they have La’el Collins has been suspended for five games For violating the NFL Policy on Substances of Abuse, Collins will not be paid. Collins will be eligible for a return to the Cowboys’ active roster Monday, Oct. 18, following their Week 6 match against the New England Patriots.

This is after the Cowboys lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night in the season opener. Collins was able to make his first start since 2019. He missed last season because of a hip injury that required surgery. Although he returned to full health this year, he sustained a neck injury while training camp. Collins signed a five-year extension of $50 million for the 2019 season with $35 million guaranteed.

Collins admitted in June, “To be truthful with you, I’m just beginning to feel like myself.” The Star. It feels good. To make sure that this happens, I am working overtime in physical therapy and treatment. It is paying off.” Collins also talked about having surgery, which ended his 2020 season. “It was hard,” Collins said. “I kept going back to myself. If I had to undergo the surgery, I would have to miss the entire season. It was not something I looked forward to. It was necessary. Now, I feel good. And I’m ready for rock.”

Collins, 28, was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Cowboys in 2015. He was projected to be drafted in the first round but teams stayed away when Louisiana State police question him in the shooting of a pregnant lady had a past relationship with him, even though he was not a suspect. Collins rose up the depth charts and became an anchor for the Cowboys’ offensive lines. Collins played in 62 NFL games, with 61 stars.

Collins played college football at LSU. He was selected to the All-SEC Second Team in 2013 and All-America Third Team in 2014. Collins was also named to the All-SEC second team in 2013. He helped the team win the SEC title.