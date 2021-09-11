Tia Mowry Son Kree with a New Look at School!

American actress Tia Murry’s ten-year-old son Cree Hardrict is wearing a new look to the school and she’s excited about it despite initial fears.

Tia Mowry was in the spotlight after she starred in the sitcom with her twin sister Tamera. “Sister, Sister, “This was from 1994 to 1995. She has made a lot of progress in her career since then and has appeared in many movies and TV shows.

Cory Hardrict, whom she met on the set of their film, was her bride. “Hollywood Horror.”The couple dated six years before they finally got married.

Tia Mowry with her son Cree Hartrick.

Cree Hardrict was born to the couple on June 28, 2011. On May 5, 2018, their second child and first daughter, Cairo Tianhe, was born.

Tia is a loving and caring mother to her two children. She shares a close relationship with them. Cree, who was ten years old in June, is now in his teen years and progressing in his development.

Tia posted two photos of Cree trying on a new look in a recent Instagram post. The snapshot shows him wearing a black T-shirt with a white-and-black pair of shorts. He also showed off his curly brown hair.

Tia Mowry at U.S. Vets Salute Gala 2019, Beverly Hills, California November 05, 2019.

Cree’s glasses were easy to see as he had only recently started wearing them. The 10-year old was not shy about his new style, even though some kids might feel uncomfortable wearing glasses.

The first picture shows him smiling and making peace signs with his hands. In the second picture, he strikes a bold pose while looking straight at the camera.

Tia shared that Black Lives Matter and police brutality are the topics she has the most difficult conversations with her son.

Tia stated that she was concerned Cree would be shy about the change in his look. He is actually very excited by it, according to the looks of things. She Additional:

“@creehardrict rocking his new glasses for school and I’m here for it! Does anyone else wear glasses? #glasses4life #themcurlstho.”

Many of Cree and Tia’s bonding moments have been shared by Tia on social media. One example is the adorable selfie shared by Tia’s loving mom in May 2020. Twinning with matching natural hairstyles while enjoying a fun time in the pool during quarantine.

She has always shared her experiences with Cree as a mother of two. Vibe spoke with her about raising her son in the midst of police brutality towards Black men. She :

“It is a conversation that I have on a regular basis with my husband. I’m a huge advocate about Black Lives Matter and for a while, I had a hard time sleeping.”

Cory, she said, pondered what to tell Cree in order for him to grow up in this world. Tia suggested that parents need to have difficult conversations with their children and be open-minded so that they don’t end up hurting or doing wrong.

In a chat with Yahoo Life, Tia Her most difficult conversations with her son revolve around Black Lives Matter and police brutality.

She said that her husband and she felt it was important to share with Cree their thoughts, but still find a balance between the things they share.

Tia has always valued communication as a key component of parenting. She once told People how she uses a collaborative and communicative approach to disciplining her kids. Cree is clearly learning those lessons and is growing up to be an outstanding boy.