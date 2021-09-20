Olivia Jade May Be Passing Through A Difficult Phase In ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal Room

The Dancing With The Stars Season 30 premiere is tomorrow night. Are you ready to host your favorite professional dancers and their celebrity friends back in the ballroom Celebrity contestants have been practicing for quite some time? Olivia Jade may have a difficult time behind the scenes.

Olivia Jade admits that learning to dance is definitely challenging

We don’t officially know who Olivia Jade’s partner is. But it’s been leaked ahead of time that she will compete with two-time champion Val Chmerkovskiy. The Dancing With The Stars Instagram account teased a video featuring Olivia and her silhouette. Val could easily be that shadow.

Fans know well that Val is strict in rehearsal. Olivia Jade may be struggling, despite being strict in rehearsal. The social media influencer recently sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the practice sessions so far. And according to the young influencer, it’s a lot harder than she expected.