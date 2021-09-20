Olivia Jade May Be Passing Through A Difficult Phase In ‘DWTS’ Rehearsal Room

The Dancing With The Stars Season 30 premiere is tomorrow night. Are you ready to host your favorite professional dancers and their celebrity friends back in the ballroom Celebrity contestants have been practicing for quite some time? Olivia Jade may have a difficult time behind the scenes.
Olivia Jade admits that learning to dance is definitely challenging
We don’t officially know who Olivia Jade’s partner is. But it’s been leaked ahead of time that she will compete with two-time champion Val Chmerkovskiy. The Dancing With The Stars Instagram account teased a video featuring Olivia and her silhouette. Val could easily be that shadow.
Fans know well that Val is strict in rehearsal. Olivia Jade may be struggling, despite being strict in rehearsal. The social media influencer recently sat down with PEOPLE to discuss the practice sessions so far. And according to the young influencer, it’s a lot harder than she expected.
“I think the hardest part is, honestly, when you can’t figure out a move or do it incorrectly, and then you’re like, ‘Oh my gosh, am I ever gonna figure this out? Am I ever gonna comprehend what’s going on?” She spoke out to the publication. “It can get a little frustrating, but obviously, that’s what the coaches are for. And they’re so great. So it’s been a blast.”
Many DWTS fans are already predicting who will take home the Mirrorball Trophy. This information suggests that Olivia Jade could be among the first to return home.
Will the young influencer be able to secure America’s votes?
Contestants also need America’s votes to stay in the competition. After the college admissions scandal, Olivia Jade isn’t a fan-favorite by any means right now. But even so, DWTS hostess Tyra Banks is standing behind the decision to cast the 21-year-old.
“I think Olivia is so brave. I think people don’t know her; they know what happened to her,” Tyra said in an exclusive interview with ET. “She has said that she did not know about what was going on, and it’s really sad, and it’s very hurtful when something publicly happens, but you had nothing to do with it. So I trust that she says she didn’t know.”
Olivia Jade does add in her PEOPLE interview that she wishes she could go back in time and change what happened.
“I want to keep evolving as a person, and I think sometimes it takes kind of difficult situations and mistakes and stuff that we’re really not proud of to do that,” The influencer stated. “Obviously, I wish I could go back in time and kind of do a lot of stuff, but I think it’s kind of important to me now to just keep learning and see where the world takes me.”