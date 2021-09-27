Next James Bond Search Begins Next Year, Says Barbara Broccoli

007 Producer Barbara Broccoli has said she will not begin thinking about who will replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond until 2022.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Broccoli joked that she was “in denial” about Craig leaving after his five-film stint.

“We want Daniel to have his time of celebration,” She added. “Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Appearing alongside Broccoli on the program, fellow Eon producer Michael G. Wilson added that Craig was leaving some “big shoes to fill”.

Broccoli recalled how Craig had been reluctant to take on the role prior to being cast. “He knew it would change his life, which it obviously has,” she said, going on to praise what the actor had brought to the character “He enabled us to explore the emotional life of Bond, to go deeply into the personal, complexity of the character.”

Asked about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s role in writing the film, Wilson added that she had made a “major contribution”.

“She gave us an interesting point-of-view for several of the characters. Its unfair to think of her as a female writer… she contributed to the whole plot of the film,” he added.

Speaking in a separate interview over the weekend, Broccoli also addressed the future of the franchise with Amazon’s pending MGM acquisition.