Next James Bond Search Begins Next Year, Says Barbara Broccoli

Next James Bond Search Begins Next Year, Says Barbara Broccoli
By Tom O'Brien
In
EntertainmentCelebritiesUSAViral

007 Producer Barbara Broccoli has said she will not begin thinking about who will replace Daniel Craig as the next James Bond until 2022.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today program, Broccoli joked that she was “in denial” about Craig leaving after his five-film stint.

“We want Daniel to have his time of celebration,” She added. “Next year we’ll start thinking about the future.”

Appearing alongside Broccoli on the program, fellow Eon producer Michael G. Wilson added that Craig was leaving some “big shoes to fill”.

Broccoli recalled how Craig had been reluctant to take on the role prior to being cast. “He knew it would change his life, which it obviously has,” she said, going on to praise what the actor had brought to the character “He enabled us to explore the emotional life of Bond, to go deeply into the personal, complexity of the character.”

Asked about Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s role in writing the film, Wilson added that she had made a “major contribution”.

“She gave us an interesting point-of-view for several of the characters. Its unfair to think of her as a female writer… she contributed to the whole plot of the film,” he added.

Speaking in a separate interview over the weekend, Broccoli also addressed the future of the franchise with Amazon’s pending MGM acquisition.

Latest News

Previous articleFury and confusion as Google Maps, YouTube and Gmail blocked for MILLIONS today
Next articleTed Lasso Used Funeral to Delightfully Rick Roll Everybody Rick Astley Reacts!

Related Articles

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About Us

Central Recorder is a non-profit news organization based in California City. Our mission is to seek truth and help people understand the world better. We cover local California News and also International News over various categories.

About
Contact

© Central Recorder