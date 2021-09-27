Ted Lasso Used Funeral to Delightfully Rick Roll Everybody Rick Astley Reacts!

This post contains spoilers for Season 2, Episode 10 of Ted Lasso. Friday’s episode of Ted Lasso, “No Weddings and Funeral,” was another emotional gut-punch, with Rebecca (Hannah Waddingham) having to deal with the reality of her father’s funeral and Ted (Jason Sudeikis) facing his long-repressed feelings about his father’s suicide. These two actors proved why they won Emmys last Sunday and assured their nominations for next year as they grappled with their emotions and complicated relationships with their fathers.

The emotional highlight was the moment when Rebecca, unsure of how to eulogize her father, decides to sing her mother’s favorite song, “Never Gonna Give You Up” by Rick Astley, Impromptu during the funeral. When her voice falters, Ted carries on the tune, and the rest of the congregation chimes in to finish the Iconic pop song. There has never been a more heartwarming use of a “Rick Roll,” and Astley shared a video on social media thanking the Ted Lasso team for the beautiful use of his music.

“So, it’s taken me a little while to process what I think about the latest episode of Ted Lasso,” Astley said in the video. “I’m a massive fan of the show, and I was just completely blown away with what they did with that son. I have to say, to Hannah Waddingham — Emmy award-winning Hannah Waddingham — you did an amazing, incredible job.” Brendan Hunt, who plays Coach Beard and Is one of the main writers on the show, retweeted Astley’s video with a shocked face emoji. Showrunner Bill Lawrence also retweeted the message, simply writing “Awesome.”

The Ted Lasso team is currently basking in the glow of a historic night at last Sunday’s Emmy Awards. The Apple TV+ show won four Emmys, earning awards for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series. Apple TV+ became the first streaming service to win an Emmy Award in a program category in its second year of eligibility.

It’s not a big surprise to see Ted Lasso win multiple Emmys since the show earned 11 nominations. Jason Sudeikis won the Emmy for Oustanding Actor, Brett Goldstein won for Oustanding Supporting Actor and Hannah Waddingham won for Outstanding Supporting Actress. Additionally, casting director Theo Park earned an Emmy for Oustanding Casting for a Comedy Series. Sudeikis, who is an executive producer on the show, also became the first lead actor in a freshman comedy series to be honored for both a lead performance and best series for a first-year comedy.