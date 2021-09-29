Leah Strongly Expresses Her Feelings In Being Unable To Forgive Mother Amber Portwood

If you’ve been following along with the current season of Teen Mom OG, you would know that Amber Portwood has been attempting to repair her relationship with her daughter Leah, whom she shares with her ex Gary Shirley. Portwood made a big move Tuesday night to try and get back on good terms with her daughter. Leah wasn’t very responsive to Portwood’s attempts to make amends.

Portwood expressed frustration about Leah’s situation to a producer towards the end of the episode. She stated that she was sad that her daughter had stopped communicating with her. She is determined to repair their relationship. Leah had not been responding to her calls or texts, so she recorded a video. Portwood stated that she would send it to Shirley so that Leah could see it.

Shirley did receive a message later on in the episode from Portwood. She let her know that she was sending a video. Leah explained the situation to Leah. Shirley’s wife Kristina was also there to see the video.

Leah expressed doubts to her father, stepmother, and mother after they had finished watching the clip. It featured Portwood reading a message to her daughter while getting emotional. She also said, “I don’t know if I can forgive her, especially not now.”

Leah explained that she isn’t happy with the videos that Portwood has been sharing on social media in which she has attacked Kristina. Shirley acknowledged that Portwood made bad decisions but she still loves Leah. He also stated that Portwood loved her.

Although, Leah said that she still doesn’t approve of the way that Portwood, whom she referred to as “Amber,” has been treating Kristina. She added that she “can’t love somebody who tries to hurt other people.”

Shirley suggested that Leah share her feelings with Portwood so that she can understand why there’s a strain on the relationship. Leah didn’t respond, and she stated that she doesn’t want to have a relationship with her mother.

The 12-year-old even said, “I don’t need that,” in reference to their relationship. You will need to keep checking to see if Portwood’s efforts to make amends to her daughter are successful.