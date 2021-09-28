New York’s Stand Up For Heroes Sets Live Return With Bruce Springsteen

The 15th annual Stand Up For Heroes event will return live to New York City on Nov. 8, with appearances by Bruce Springsteen, Jon Stewart and Jim Gaffigan included in the line-up of comics and musicians performing to raise awareness and funds for the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

The event will be at the Alice Tully Hall of the Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts.

Also scheduled to appear are Nate Bargatze, Grace Gaustad, Nikki Glaser, Sing Harlem, Donnell Rawlings and others to be announced.

The Bob Woodruff Festival and New York Comedy Festival present the annual event. The nonprofit Woodruff Foundation benefits injured service members, veterans and their families.

“Our military community sacrifices so much for their fellow citizens,” Woodruff is an ABC News correspondent who was also co-founder of this foundation. “They have earned our enduring respect, and more importantly, our support.”

The New York Comedy Festival kicks off on November 8-14 with more than 100 performances at venues around New York City.

Since its inception in 2007, Stand Up for Heroes has raised $60 million and has featured such performers as Springsteen, Stewart, Gaffigan, Stephen Colbert, Eric Church, Sheryl Crow, Whoopi Goldberg, John Mayer, Seth Meyers, Hasan Minhaj, John Mulaney, Trevor Noah, Conan O’Brien, Jerry Seinfeld, Ronnie Chieng, Ray Romano and Robin Williams. Last year’s event was held virtually due to the Covid pandemic.

All attendees at this year’s even must be vaccinated and wear masks in accordance with state and venue guidelines. On-site proof of vaccination is required.