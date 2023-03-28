New Yorker. I traveled all seven continents prior to turning 25. There are four major mistakes American tourists make.

Although I didn’t have the desire to travel across all seven continents growing up, somehow I managed to visit each of them before turning 25.

There are many unexpected advantages to traveling to unknown places, but it is important to be familiar with the basic concepts to prevent making costly mistakes on your next trip.

Before turning 25, I was a New Yorker who had traveled across seven continents.
Riding a camel in Morocco during a sightseeing trip was a memorable moment

A memorable experience was riding a camel on a Morocco sightseeing tour.
I spent New Year's Eve 2016 in Antarctica while working on a cruise ship

My New Year's Eve was spent in Antarctica, while I worked on a cruise vessel.
No trip to Paris is complete without a picnic at the Eiffel Tower

Paris without having a picnic at The Eiffel Tower is not complete.

Before the pandemic I had worked as a musician in musical theatre and was employed on several cruise ships and at theaters across the country.

But never in my wildest dreams did I think I’d wind up traveling so extensively while getting paid to sing 1980s tunes and jazz standards and wear gorgeous ballgowns.

As part of 0.02 percent who have visited all seven continents, I am now a member of one of the elite clubs around the globe.

I have learned a lot from my experiences in each continent and it has made me better.

My amazing memories include kayaking in Antarctica, visiting caimans in Brazil, riding a camel in Morocco and hiking in Japan.

A lot of this travel was luck or serendipitously.

As a traveler, I witnessed many of the trials and tribulations that fellow travellers have experienced. And, as a result, I learned from their mistakes.

Being a New Yorker born and raised and an American citizen means that there are many aspects to American culture which are very different from those in other countries. It is important to know these differences.

DO NOT ASSUME

Sometimes you may be alone in foreign countries where you are unable to understand the dominant language.

Do not assume everyone can speak English.

This may not always be well-received, depending on where you live.

Knowing keywords and phrases can help you navigate more efficiently while reaching your destination.

It’s a great way to meet someone halfway, particularly in France.

Some words and phrases that I have relied upon in my travels, aside from “hello” or “goodbye”, are “bathroom”, “help” and “Do you know English?”

Holding a koala at the Australia Zoo was a bucket list moment

A bucket list moment was holding a koala in the Australia Zoo.
My friends and I fed kangaroos at an animal sanctuary in Brisbane, Australia

We were friends who fed the kangaroos in a sanctuary for animals located in Brisbane, Australia.
Visiting the Sydney Opera House and seeing a musical there was a highlight of the trip

The highlight of my trip was visiting the Sydney Opera House to see a musical.

Plan Ahead

Planning can be difficult, particularly when you consider vacations.

Many people travel for the escape of everyday life and their meticulously-planned work schedules.

But there’s nothing worse than arriving at your destination and realizing you don’t know how to get to your hotel – especially if the dominant language is one with which you’re unfamiliar.

You can find it intimidating to travel to a country like Morocco, where signs and directions are written in different languages.

Planning is essential to avoid unnecessary stress and headaches on your journey.

PAY ATTENTION

It is essential to be aware of what you are seeing wherever you travel.

It’s easy, however, to fall into the “vacation mode”, when you travel abroad.

While you may desire a relaxing vacation, it is important to be attentive in all areas, particularly tourist hotspots and high-traffic locations.

On my many travels, I witnessed numerous instances in which tourists were pickpocketed.

Gibraltar is one example of a country that has wildlife, which in this instance are monkeys. They can even steal your possessions if they’re not careful.

You don’t want to be distracted or lose valuable items.

RESPECTFUL

Each country has its unique set of customs.

Cultures can vary greatly in many countries outside the USA.

It is possible to save yourself the embarrassment and frustration of not following the rules in a foreign culture.

Some countries, for example, find it offensive to eat while on the move.

Although it might not seem like a major issue to drink coffee on transit and have snacks, it’s a serious offense in Japan.

Other countries may also have different wardrobe standards than the United States, which require you to cover your head and wear a veil.

You may need to travel outside your comfort zone in order to experience elements of different cultures. But that is the beauty of global travel.

I went hiking in Japan with crystal clear views of Mount Fuji

Hiking in Japan was a great way to see Mount Fuji.
It was exciting to learn more about Buddhism and to visit the various statues around Japan

It was fascinating to discover more about Buddhism, and visit various shrines throughout Japan.
Ushuaia is located on the Tierra del Fuego archipelago in the southern-most tip of South America

Ushuaia lies on the Tierra del Fuego Archipelago, at the southernmost tip South America.
Meeting the local wildlife has always been a big part of my travel experience, including in Colombia

Being able to meet the local wildlife is a huge part of my travels, even in Colombia.
I went midnight caiman spotting in Manaus, Brazil

My midnight caiman hunt in Manaus (Brazil) was a success.
My travels have also included trips to four Disney parks around the world, including Disney World in Orlando, Florida

In addition to my travels, I have visited four Disney parks worldwide, including Disney World Orlando.

