Tammy Slaton (1000-lb Sisters) shows her slim face in stunning new selfies

Tammy Slaton, 1000-LB Sisters has uploaded a lot of new selfies taken from her archive. They really show her weight loss.

Tammy gained over 300 pounds in the end after spending a lot of time in weight loss rehab and weight surgery.

5 Tammy Slaton shared a lot of new selfies via Instagram /@queentammy86

5 All of her recent weight losses were highlighted in the selfies /@queentammy86

Tammy, now that she is out of the facility but back in Kentucky has become a lot more active online.

Star of 1000-pound Sisters, the star took selfies with different filters and angles to show her slimmed down face.

In her latest Instagram post, TLC host shared photos of multiple selfies she took over the course of several day.

Most of her photos are using a facial filter, however there are some shots that don’t have a filter and really show off her weight loss.

As you can see, Tammy has 3 main accessories she never leaves home without: her oxygen tubes and her glasses. She also owns a tiny gold sun necklace.

All photos show her with red hair. Some shots are more intense than others.

Although most details are the same, Tammy’s selfies can be taken at different locations and Tammy may have her hair or shirt changed from one photo to the next.

All THE LOVE

As with most of Tammy’s social media posts on Wednesday, her fans commented to show their support by sharing their love and support.

One person said, “Looking better each day!” This is the definition of determination.

Another writer wrote “Putting Slaton’s slay back.”

Another commented, “Holy cow! You look amazing! You are so amazing, I don’t even know you. Keep going!”

A person once said that he wished you didn’t use filters to filter his pictures. Your photos are so stunning, but filters make it look fake and distorted.

WHERE’S CALEB?

Tammy gets many compliments on her positive attitude, but she also receives a lot more comments from people asking about Caleb Willingham’s whereabouts.

In November 2022, the couple held their wedding at the rehab facility in Ohio after getting engaged one month earlier.

Before that they only knew each other for a few days.

Now, The U.S. Sun recently revealed that the couple is experiencing marriage issues.

Caleb and Tammy are having a heated argument as they try to separate from their long-distance relationship.

In February, Tammy left the Ohio rehab center to settle into her new Kentucky home, but Caleb remained at the facility.

Caleb had planned to move from Ohio to Kentucky, to be near his wife. But, a few hurdles got in his way.

Caleb was expecting his insurance coverage to pay for the transfer. However, an anonymous source said that Caleb had not yet taken responsibility to do so.

According to the source, Tammy was sad that her husband wasn’t with her.

Caleb is frustrated that she hasn’t made any effort to relocate her to Kentucky.

She feels that he does not handle the transfer as urgently as she is.

5 Tammy received a lot from the comments section. Credit to TLC

5 Fans couldn’t resist asking Tammy where Caleb was. /@queentammy86