A Guide On How To Watch The 74th Tony Awards | What Time & What Channel

The 74th Tony Awards ceremony is set for Sunday night, Sept. 26, 2021, at 7 p.m. ET, exclusively on Paramount+.

Broadway was crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It was empty theaters and its stars were not working, and there seemed to be no way back. Theatre lovers are jumping for joy at the fact that Broadway shows have resumed in real-time. And now, the 74th Annual Tony Awards will celebrate outstanding performances of the 2019-20 Broadway season.

How to Watch 74th Tony Awards

What: The 74th Annual Tony Awards and The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!

The 74th Annual Tony Awards and The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back! Date: Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021

Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021 Time: 7 p.m. ET (Awards), 9 p.m. ET (Concert)

7 p.m. ET (Awards), 9 p.m. ET (Concert) Location: Radio City Music Hall and Winter Garden Theater, New York City

Radio City Music Hall and Winter Garden Theater, New York City Streaming: Watch exclusively online on Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Get a free trial here.

Watch exclusively online on Paramount+ starting at 7 p.m. ET. Get a free trial here. TV: Watch concert special The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back on your local CBS station at 9 p.m. ET.

The broadcast will air Sunday, September 26th. The awards show will be hosted live by Audra McDonald, a six-time Tony Award winner. It will air from Radio City Music Hall in New York City.

The program will begin at 7:05 p.m. ET and streaming exclusively on Paramount+ Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. will take over at 9 p.m ET for the portion’s second half: The Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s Back!. Paramount+ streams the special, and it will air at CBS television stations.

“I am so glad that we’ve found a way to gather safely to honor and recognize all the incredible work that was done in the 2019-20 season,” McDonald said in a statement, as reported by the New York Times.

“While we look back, my greatest hope is that this event marks the beginning of a new era for Broadway — one with a renewed commitment to inclusivity and belonging as well as an appreciation for the sacred experience of live theater.”

“Broadway is a part of my DNA and I’m so thrilled to see it open back up again,” Odom also added. He is a two-time Tony award actor, including one for Best Actor in Hamilton. “There are so many talented artists going back to work and doing what they love for audiences who have missed these tremendous performances.”

Tony Awards Present: Broadway’s back! will feature special performances from several nominees this year, including from the cast of Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge! The Musical, and “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical. The special will include live presentations of the top three categories: Best Play; Best Revival of A Play; and Best Musical.