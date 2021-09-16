Matt Ryan’s Atlanta Falcons Gets Trolled By Tom Brady On Twitter

Tom Brady is getting ready for his second NFL game of the 2021 season and may have just taken a shot at the Atlanta Falcons. A video was posted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB about their win over Dallas Cowboys on Thursday night. Fans noticed that Brady was running at 3:28 on his computer.

These numbers are both special for Brady, but very hurtful for the Falcons. In February 2017, Brady led New England Patriots to a victory over the Falcons. The Patriots went down by 3 points late in the third quarter. The Falcons, and its fan, have been ridiculed since that game for blowing a big lead in the biggest football match of the year.

Brady seems to enjoy playing the Falcons. The seven-time Super Bowl champion has an 8-0 record against Atlanta in his career. He has a chance to make history with a win on Sunday, becoming the sixth quarterback to go 9-0 or better against a single team since 1950, according to ESPN.

Brady has thrown 19 touchdown passes, and only three interceptions over those eight games. Atlanta Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan is yet to beat a team with Brady starting quarterback.

Ryan spoke with reporters this week to discuss the Super Bowl loss. “Of course we want to win. It’s not going to make up for that,” Ryan said, per ESPN. “You know, it’s one of those things. It’s part of your past, it’s part of what happened. But it’s got no bearing on this week.”

After a disappointing 32-6 defeat to the Philadelphia Eagles last Sunday, the Falcons are now in a difficult position. The Falcons have only reached the playoffs once since the Super Bowl defeat. They also had only one winning season the year before that.

Ryan is the Falcons’ starting quarterback and has been since 2008. He is undoubtedly the greatest signal-caller in the franchise’s history. Ryan won Offensive Rookie and MVP in 2008 and was selected to play in five Pro Bowls.