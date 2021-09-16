New Plans To Move Into A Bachelor Pad As A Result Of George Clooney’s Ongoing Clash With Amal

The tabloids are always drawing interest in creating speculation regarding the status of George and Amal Clooney’s relationship status. One magazine reported last year that George and Amal Clooney were on the rocks. George had to secretly renovate his bachelor pad. Today, Gossip Cop is looking back on the narrative.

One year ago, an article published by Woman’s Day claimed that the Clooneys had tension growing between them, evidenced by an extensive renovation to their home. Although George said that the upgrades were for his twins’ new play cottage, insiders had a different story. Apparently, the actor was actually “preparing a bachelor pad in the event of a split,” a source leaked.

According to the same insider, things weren’t looking up for the couple since Amal was “spending more time in London and Italy” while George hung back in LA “drinking with his pals.” The source leaked that the couple’s recent problems may prove that there’s “some truth to the fact that Amal wanted more children and George didn’t.”

So was any of Woman’s Day’s narrative true? One year ago, Gossip Cop didn’t find any truth in the story, and we still don’t today. The entire article failed to follow a single narrative from the outlet.

It was difficult for the tabloid to stick with a story because of the wishy-washy language. This discredits the article as a whole. Overall, George and Amal Clooney were doing just fine at the time the original story was published and continue to do so today.

The tabloids continued to report that George Clooney and Amal Clooney had saved their relationship by having a child. For example, New Idea claimed Amal was sporting a baby bump in late July at what it said was a vow renewal.

OK! hopped on the story as well, writing that “the buzz is they’re having twins again.” Both outlets alleged the new pregnancy was the one thing that saved the couple’s marriage.

Each part of these stories was also false. First, the “vow renewal” was actually just a dinner party. Second, there was zero evidence of a new baby, and there hasn’t been since the stories were released. It’s clear the tabloids love drawing attention to one of the most famous couples in the world, even if it means making up bogus rumors.