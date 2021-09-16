Isabel Roloff Pregnant Her Plans Could Put Her Unborn Baby in Danger Asks Instagram For Advice!

Pregnant Isabel Roloff left LPBW fans gasping when she inadvertently revealed plans to put her unborn baby at risk before he’s even born. What are her plans to do that will put her unborn child at risk? Keep reading, we’ll explain.

Pregnant Isabel Roloff asks Instagram for advice

Jacob Roloff’s wife took to her Instagram Stories to reveal she was struggling with something. She currently has her dogs sleeping in her bed. She is a huge dog lover. She must prepare for her son’s arrival. This will mean that her beloved dogs won’t be able to sleep in her bed anymore.

This is something that many who are part of the Roloff clan have mixed feelings about. Some people — even lovers of dogs — find it unsanitary for a dog to sleep in the same bed with people. Some people, however, view dogs as family members and will not allow them to share a bed.

In reaching out to her Instagram followers for advice, Isabel Roloff inadvertently revealed something that will put her unborn baby at risk after he’s born. Isabel needed advice about how to get her dog out of bed before her son was born. Unfortunately, some people took this to mean Isabel intends to sleep with her baby after he is born.

It is a controversial topic to co-sleep with a baby. Is co-sleeping a risk for a baby?

Co-sleeping with her baby will put him in extreme danger

According to the CDC, between three and four thousand babies die every year in the United States due to what is called “sleep-related deaths.” These infant deaths include sudden infant death syndrome (SIDS), accidental suffocation, and other unknown causes.

“Unfortunately, too many babies in this country are lost to sleep-related deaths that might be prevented,” CDC Director Brenda Fitzgerald, M.D. Explains.

We must do more to ensure every family knows the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) recommendations – babies should sleep on their backs, without any toys or soft bedding, and in their own crib. While parents should share a room with their baby, they shouldn’t have the same bed. These strategies will help reduce the risk and protect our babies from harm.”

Based on these stats, Isabel Roloff’s decision to co-sleep with her unborn baby is making plans to put him at risk and in danger.

Instagram will never see Isabel and Jacob’s baby

Isabel and Jacob Roloff made the decision to walk away from reality TV. However, they will never escape being in the spotlight as part of reality TV families. Jacob made it clear via Instagram that videos and photos of their son would not be shared on public profiles.

Given what happened to Jacob Roloff as a reality TV child… This isn’t a decision that really shocked anyone. That being said, fans are super bummed they won’t get to see the beautiful little boy the couple created. After all, fans assume between the stunning good looks of Isabel and Jacob… This will be one beautiful Roloff baby!

Now, Isabel Roloff never outright said she had plans to co-sleep with her son after he’s born. She did however ask for help in getting her dogs out of bed. Fans could conclude that she was trying to make the bed more spacious for her baby.

Is Isabel Roloff and Jacob aware of the dangers of co-sleeping for infants? Or, do you think fans are reaching in thinking Isabel is preparing to put her son at risk before he’s even born? We’d love to hear your comments. Keep coming back to see the latest news about the Roloffs.