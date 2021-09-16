News Update On Minister Who Get To Stay & Those Who Get The Boot

By Amy Comfi
WHERE WE ARE AT SIX O’CLOCK

PM – Boris Johnson

Chancellor – Rishi Sunak (stays)

Foreign Secretary – Liz Truss (promoted)

Home Secretary – Priti Patel (stays)

Justice Secretary, Deputy PM – Dominic Raab (demoted)

Housing Secretary – Michael Gove (sideways move)

Education Secretary – Nadhim Zahawi (promoted)

Defence Secretary – Ben Wallace (stays)

Business Secretary – Kwasi Kwarteng (stays)

Trade Secretary – Anne Marie Trevelyan (promoted)

Cabinet Office – Steven Barclay (promoted)

Health Secretary  – Sajid Javid (stays)

Transport Secretary – Grant Shapps (stays)

Culture Secretary – Nadine Dorries (promoted)

Party Chairman – Oliver Dowden (demoted)

Chief Whip – Mark Spencer (stays)

COP26 President – Alok Sharma (stays)

TBC

Work and Pensions – currently Therese Coffey

Environment Secretary – currently George Eustice

NI Secretary – currently Brandon Lewis

Welsh Secretary – currently Simon Hart

Scottish Secretary – currently Alistair Jack

Attorney General – currently Suella Braverman

Sacked: Gavin Williamson (Education) Robert Buckland (Justice) Robert Jenrick (Housing) Amanda Milling (Party chair)

