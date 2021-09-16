News Update On Minister Who Get To Stay & Those Who Get The Boot

WHERE WE ARE AT SIX O’CLOCK
PM – Boris Johnson
Chancellor – Rishi Sunak (stays)
Foreign Secretary – Liz Truss (promoted)
Home Secretary – Priti Patel (stays)
Justice Secretary, Deputy PM – Dominic Raab (demoted)
Housing Secretary – Michael Gove (sideways move)
Education Secretary – Nadhim Zahawi (promoted)
Defence Secretary – Ben Wallace (stays)
Business Secretary – Kwasi Kwarteng (stays)
Trade Secretary – Anne Marie Trevelyan (promoted)
Cabinet Office – Steven Barclay (promoted)
Health Secretary – Sajid Javid (stays)
Transport Secretary – Grant Shapps (stays)
Culture Secretary – Nadine Dorries (promoted)
Party Chairman – Oliver Dowden (demoted)
Chief Whip – Mark Spencer (stays)
COP26 President – Alok Sharma (stays)
TBC
Work and Pensions – currently Therese Coffey
Environment Secretary – currently George Eustice
NI Secretary – currently Brandon Lewis
Welsh Secretary – currently Simon Hart
Scottish Secretary – currently Alistair Jack
Attorney General – currently Suella Braverman
Sacked: Gavin Williamson (Education) Robert Buckland (Justice) Robert Jenrick (Housing) Amanda Milling (Party chair)