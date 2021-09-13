Hospice Worker Strangely Delivers Woman On Stretcher To TikToker’s House!!

Delivering a parcel to the wrong address is not so common nowadays. But, what should be your reaction if a wrong person is delivered to your house?

Well, this is what happened recently, when a hospice worker accidentally delivered a woman to the wrong address. The clip went viral on social media and grabbed the attention of the netizens.

Leanna Marie Garcia, a TikTok user under the username @lala_leanna shared a clip that went viral quickly and garnered over 4.5 million views on the platform. The video features an incredibly awkward moment when a hospice worker delivered an elder woman to the wrong house.

A doorbell camera records the video, and the clip got the attention of the Internet users. In the video, the hospice worker pushed the elderly lady on the stretcher to the doorsteps, greeting an individual inside. The elder woman then revealed that they were at the wrong address and started to apologize to the resident.

While both the elder woman and hospice worker were showering “sorry” on the resident, assumably, the TikToker assured them that it’s okay to make mistakes. The caption of the clip shared on TikTok read, “I was so scared like whooo tf died and wanted to be delivered to my home? I was so confused!!”

Later, we can see the man slowly backing out of the place with the gurney, carrying the senior citizen to the vehicle. He appeared to be whispering in his mind about the most humiliating situation of his life.

The netizens expressed their views, and some said though she has not yet passed as the TikToker assumed, she must be facing some difficulties due to the scorching heat.

The fellow TikTokers expressed their concern. One individual commented that it broke his heart, and he was deeply touched by the clip. While some viewers found the incident to be hilarious, a significant amount countered them. A user under the name “E” quoted, “Omg…girl they were about to deliver a whole person to you.”

Apart from the audience interacting on jokes and emotional messages, few appeared a bit annoyed. They claimed that his video doesn’t deserve a social media platform. The clip has already garnered over 6000 comments and the hot debate is still on.