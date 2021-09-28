New Delta variant with mutation that could escape vaccines found in UK

A VARIATION of the Delta variant that could escape vaccine protection has been detected in the UK, health officials say.

It has taken on the mutation found in other variants (including one from South Africa, Beta).

The mutation, called E484K, has been proven to be “immune escaping” in the past, meaning it can hide from the immune system.

Studies have shown that the coronavirus mutation is resistant to antibodies produced by the immune system. However, they are less effective than vaccines.

Jabs, for instance, are less effective than those against Beta (which carries E484K).

As of September 13, 2017, there were 17 cases of Delta + E484K in England, according to the most recent data from Public Health England.

Two additional cases have been reported in Scotland.

The strain has been reported globally 99 times. Most often, it is found in the USA, Turkey, and Denmark.

PHE said in a report dated September 18 this change to Delta’s makeup is “potentially significant” when it comes to immunity.

Delta is already rapidly spreading, becoming the dominant variant of the UK’s vaccines in the spring 2021.

It is not immune to infection and two jabs will still protect you from hospitalization at least 90 percent.

While vaccines can be made weaker by adding a new mutation, it is still the best way for Covid prevention.

There is hope that this variant may not be as deadly as people fear.

A research paper has detailed how a group of pensioners caught the Delta + E484K without any serious consequences.

A 41-year-old man infected his mother, 80, in Lombardy, Italy.

The virus was then spread to two more elderly friends by her playing cards.

All of the victims were fully vaccinated, and didn’t need to be admitted to hospital, despite being over 80.

Unrelated to the outbreak, another 83 year-old woman was also tested positive and admitted to the hospital.

Although the report said “monitoring the appearance [of Delta + E484K] is urgent”, there are no signals at this point that the variant is posing a threat.

It was first identified in the UK on July 20, 2021. But it has yet to take off.

The coronavirus with E484K was not the only variant.

And another “Delta plus” variant – with the concerning immune escaping mutation K417N – seemed to fizzle out.

The coronavirus will continue to evolve all the time, and while some need monitoring, they won’t necessarily mean anything.

Ministers and scientists have warned the emergence of a strain that could escape the vaccines would be a “potential trigger” for reimposing restrictions in the future.

At a September Downing Street press briefing, Boris Johnson said the Government will do “whatever we can” to stop more mutations entering the country from abroad.

Chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty added: “The worry would be one that can escape from the vaccination.”

A PHE spokesperson said: “We constantly monitor all data relating to SARS-CoV-2 variants in the UK and abroad.

“Delta with E484K is not a Variant Under Investigation or a Variant of Concern at this time. When cases are identified, health protection teams are informed so that they can take actions appropriate to the epidemiological situation.”

