What Celebrity Couples Wore for First Red Carpets Together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore completely different outfits for the 2020 American Music Awards.
Fox chose a $600 green miniskirt and matching $1,800 crop top — which had an asymmetrical neckline, single sleeve, and a sliver of fabric that cascaded down to her ankles. She paired the outfit, designed by Azzi & Osta, with long earrings, a black clutch, and sandals with chain-style straps.
Kelly chose a Balmain suit. The neckline of his white blazer was rectangular and extended to the front pocket, reminiscent of sweatshirts. He wore silver boots and matching parachute-style trousers.