What Celebrity Couples Wore for First Red Carpets Together

Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly wore completely different outfits for the 2020 American Music Awards.





Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly and others in Los Angeles, California on November 22, 2021.



Fox chose a $600 green miniskirt and matching $1,800 crop top — which had an asymmetrical neckline, single sleeve, and a sliver of fabric that cascaded down to her ankles. She paired the outfit, designed by Azzi & Osta, with long earrings, a black clutch, and sandals with chain-style straps.

Kelly chose a Balmain suit. The neckline of his white blazer was rectangular and extended to the front pocket, reminiscent of sweatshirts. He wore silver boots and matching parachute-style trousers.