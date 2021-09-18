Molly-Mae Hague steps in after Tommy Fury ‘didn’t pay bar tab’ after boozy night out

Molly-Mae Hague was left apologising on behalf of her boyfriend Tommy Fury after he reportedly ran up a £400 bar bill after a night out and accidentally left without paying.

Reports say Tommy ran up the tab after a night out at a Liverpool student nightclub, where he was photographed wearing his shirt down as he partying the night away.

However, it appears that things got out of control. A meme page at the university claims Tommy fled the nightclub after racking up an eye-watering tab.

“Hey babe nothing serious just ur fella owes £437.50 to Moloko where he went out tonight in Liverpool,” it said.

“Also he completely ignored the staff which wasn’t really nice.”

Molly-Mae 22, replied that Tommy had been drinking, and she would look into it.

“I’ll ask him about this babe I’m really sorry!” The post read.

“He’s super super drunk x.”

Since his victory over Anthony Taylor at August’s end, the 22-year-old boxer has been taking some time off.

Tommy also enjoyed a night out with Molly-Mae in the Lake District.

The couple was pictured in hiking gear on a romantic walk through hills.

“Something different for us… we loved it,” Tommy shared the news with his followers.

The couple have been together since they met on Love Island in 2019, and live together in Cheshire.

While Tommy’s star is rising in the boxing ring, Molly-Mae has also been busy getting her own post-villa career off the ground.

She is a social media influencer, and was recently appointed the creative director for PrettyLittleThing.

The Daily Star has contacted Tommy’s representative for comment.

