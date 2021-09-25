Netflix just announced its biggest acquisition of all time

For years, Netflix leaned on novel ideas and interesting partnerships for its original shows and movies. Along the way, Netflix has made an acquisition or two — such as Mark Millar’s Millarworld comic book line — but on Wednesday, the company announced its biggest acquisition to date.

Netflix has now acquired the company. The company was established in 2018 through a deal with the Roald Dal Story Company (RDSC), which allows it to produce animated specials and shows based on its properties. Netflix notes that the completion of the deal “is subject to regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions.” That said, Netflix seems unlikely to face any major hurdles along the way.

Netflix’s latest acquisition: Roald Dahl’s entire catalog

The original deal between the two companies included the following 16 titles from RDSC:

Billy and the Minpins

Boy: Tales of Childhood

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Charlie and the Great Glass Elevator

Dirty Beasts

Esio Trot

George’s Marvellous Medicine

Going Solo

Matilda

Rhyme Stew

The BFG

The Enormous Crocodile

The Giraffe and the Pelly and Me

The Magic Finger

The Twits

The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More

In 2020, Netflix revealed that Taika Waititi would make two animated series for Netflix. One would be based on the world of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory, while the other one would follow the Oompa-Loompas. Netflix says at least one of the projects is still in progress. Additionally, Netflix says that it is working with Sony and Working Title on an adaptation of Matilda The Musical.

“These projects opened our eyes to a much more ambitious venture,” said Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos in a statement Wednesday, “the creation of a unique universe across animated and live action films and TV, publishing, games, immersive experiences, live theatre, consumer products and more.”

“Roald Dahl’s books have been translated into 63 languages and sold more than 300 million copies worldwide,” the co-CEO added, “with characters like Matilda, The BFG, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Willy Wonka and The Twits delighting generations of children and adults. These stories and their messages of the power and possibility of young people have never felt more pertinent.”

We do not know when to expect any of these projects, as Netflix did not share any dates. Presumably, Waititi’s show has been in some stage of production for well over a year now. Perhaps we’ll hear more about Netflix’s plans for the Roald Dahl catalog before the end of the year or in early 2022.