Royal baby dreams dashed as William and Kate ‘won’t have fourth child, expert claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton have no plans to expand their family as they are content with three children, a royal expert has claimed.

Nick Bullen, a royal documentary producer believes that William and Kate won’t have another child in the coming years.

Kate’s parents Carole and Michael Middleton have five children and insiders last year suggested that she had always been keen to follow suit, the Mirror reports.

However, the royal expert does not believe that Prince George, Prince Charlotte, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte will have another sibling.

Speaking to Us Weekly, the respected filmmaker said three is enough as the pair throw themselves into their charity work.







(Image: (Credit too long, see caption))



Sources last year claimed that Kate was keen for “one more” but Mr Bullen feels that is probably not going to happen.

He said: “I think they feel that they’ve got a pretty perfect family,” he told the publication. “I think Kate was always keen to follow with her parents and have that sort of family of five – my view is that they’ll probably stop here.

“They are really focused, over the next 12 months, on their work.







(Image: PA)



“Both of them turn 40 next year, they are really keen to be promoting their charities, their initiatives and foundation. I think for them, the next 12 months are all about the work.”

The news comes after Kate Middleton fans were on the lookout for a baby bump following her lengthy spell out of the public eye.

Fans have continued to speculate about the Duchess of Cambridge and possible pregnancy, even after she attended the RAF Brize Norton on Wednesday with no bump insight, as she met those who helped with the evacuation of Afghanistan.







(Image: PA)



Kate’s long-awaited appearance came after her two-month summer break away from the spotlight which left fans and experts to speculate her reasons for stepping away from the public eye.

While watching the sporting events, she was last seen in July at Euro 2020 & Wimbledon with Prince William and her son Prince George.

Russell Myers, the Mirror’s royal editor, said that the Duchess of Cambridge is not pregnant, but had been on holiday.

For more incredible stories from the Central Recorder, make sure you sign up to one of our newsletters here