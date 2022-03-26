Netflix is about to remove this incredible movie

Director Sean Baker’s quiet 2017 independent film The Florida ProjectThe movie, for all its many praises, also pulls off a very impressive magic trick. This is a movie about broken people and broken dreams, set within the shadow of Disney’s Magic Kingdom. And if you’re looking for an idea for what to watch on Netflix this weekend, you should definitely give this movie a try if you haven’t yet. It’s so good, and so evocative of genuine human experience that the trick is you almost forget it isn’t a documentary.

That’s what one of the most recent reviewers on Rotten TomatoesThe title was the only thing I had to say. It feels less like this is an a “movie”A documentary is better than one. One that’s “about poor people living in motels within striking distance of Disney World. That’s how authentic the acting is and how real the conversations sound.”

Continued the reviewer “It’s as much a portrayal of social misfits and their daily struggle as it is a film about a little girl’s summer she won’t ever forget.”The ending? Let’s just say it will definitely rip your heart out, so get the Kleenex ready.

What to Watch on Netflix

But, we chose this movie because of a very important reason. Because you actually don’t have much time left to watch it on Netflix if you haven’t already.

The Florida ProjectThe Netflix service is expected to remove, with a score of just over 96 percent on Rotten Tomatoes. The last day you can watch it on Netflix is April 5.

“A mischievous 6-year-old finds the magic in her own circumstances while living with her troubled mom in a budget motel near Disney World,” is how Netflix’s official summary describes the movie. And to get a sense of how strongly viewers have responded to it, consider that more than 10,000 user ratings on Rotten Tomatoes have contributed to the film’s 80 percent audience score there.

If you’re looking for more ideas for what to watch on Netflix at the moment as far as movies go, meanwhile? You might be inspired by the Global Top 10 RankingEach week, the streamer releases a new streamer.

There are four charts in the total. Two of them rank English and non-English-language television shows. The two other ones do the same with movies.

The 7-day period ended March 20. And we’ve included the top three movies below from the latest weekly ranking period. These three titles have been viewed over 117 million times worldwide.

