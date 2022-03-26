Gwen Stefani wasn’t wearing her wedding ring on Jimmy Kimmel. Blake Shelton shouldn’t be worried

It hasn’t quite yet been a year since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton made it official, Tieing the knot A small service By The Voice Carson Daly is the host On an Oklahoma ranch. This first year so far — much like their entire relationship — has felt like one big celebration of the musically gifted couple, even if the ska queen did show up on Jimmy Kimmel Live Recently, her wedding ring was missing.

Don’t worry, there’s no trouble in paradise! If you are looking for a place to call home, this is it! Jimmy Kimmel noted that their wedding had happened since the last time he’d seen Gwen Stefani, she excitedly said “Yes!”She pointed to her ring…spot. Only then did she realize she’d pointed to a bare finger. She laughed at herself when she realized that she’d neglected to wear the important piece of jewelry, telling Kimmel:

I forgot to wear the ring. It was like the first time. It was so beautiful! I thought, “OK, I’m going put it in the jewelry cleaner so Jimmy can see how sparkly and incredible my ring is.” And then, goodbye empty fingers. I’m so embarrassed! I’m sorry, Blakey. Blakey, I love my husband and love being married to them. It’s the most amazing thing that has ever happened in my life, so here we go.

See? There is no reason to be ashamed. “Blakey”Be concerned. His wife may have forgotten to take him. big $500,000 sparkler Out of the cleaner. Celebrities — they really are just like us! What was so funny was that Gwen Stefani was wearing so many other accessories that Jimmy Kimmel didn’t even notice she was without her wedding ring. He joked that the country singer wanted to “put a ring on it”However, it is not possible to locate an open finger.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton haven’t been able to stop raving about each other since saying, “I do,” last July. They Ring in the New Year together, celebrated each other’s Christmas albums They have often joined hands on stage, despite being a bit awkward). Ariana Grande getting trolled ). The past was a time when country stars were joking about it. He was softened by his marriage. He was joking, but his marriage has truly changed his life.

Long-time coach The VoiceRecently, we spoke about knowing the His career is ending , and he’s okay with that. Having not only a wife now but three stepsons, Blake Shelton said his priorities have changed, and when the time comes for him to move aside for somebody else to have their turn in the spotlight, he’ll be ready. When he leaves these other ventures, he will likely be sporting his wedding ring.

Gwen Stefani’s relationship has also changed her. She has really adapted to the country lifestyle. She told Jimmy Kimmel that being out in the middle of nowhere in Oklahoma filled a part of her that she didn’t know was missing.

The songs that the newlyweds have released have all been in Blake Shelton’s genre (though if he tried to release a ska song, being “ the new Nickelback ”He might not be as worried about it. They have four duets: “Go Ahead and Break My Heart,” “You Make it Feel Like Christmas,” “Happy Anywhere”And “Nobody But You.”