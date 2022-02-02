Netflix has a brand new Kevin James comedy.

You can be proud, Netflix subscribers. It was possible. You made it happen. King of Queens himself into a Netflix star, since enough of you apparently clicked on James’ new Netflix original movie Home TeamTo push it to #1 in the US on the service. I hope you’re happy with yourselves.

All seriousness aside, This 90-minute movie has just been released — the producers for which included Adam Sandler — debuted on Netflix on Friday. Which is to say, James’ turn here as NFL coach Sean Payton wasted no time in rocketing up the Netflix charts. Mid-day Tuesday saw the film become the #1 movie on Netflix and the #5 spot on the combined TV-movie chart. What is the plot? “Two years after a Super Bowl win when NFL head coach Sean Payton is suspended,” Netflix summarizes, “he goes back to his hometown and finds himself reconnecting with his 12 year old son by coaching his Pop Warner football team.”

Life doesn’t have a playbook. 🏈 Taylor Lautner and Kevin James take to the field in HOMETEAM, a funny comedy about friendship, fatherhood, football and fatherhood. You can now watch it on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/pXnAdZrFS0 — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) January 28, 2022

However, being the #1 movie on Netflix does not mean that you should be able to appreciate it. For example, right now, the title is being criticized by critics. The New York TimesAssimilation “fumblecore.”

Rotten Tomatoes has a terrible 25% rating from critics at the moment. Reviewers such as This one from Varietylamenting Home TeamAs “a film that mostly plays as a checklist of scenes and tropes required from a Sandler-backed sports comedy, from half-hearted background pratfalls to extraneous comic-relief sideshows.”

This is definitely mindless, family-friendly entertainment — emphasis on the mindless. It’s the kind of movie that gives you on-screen gags like a football team being so bad, the kicker sends one particularly bad kick sailing right into the posterior of one of the players. Who collapses and yells? “Ahh, my butthole!”

Different strokes for different folks, I guess. If, however, you’re not much of a fan of the star of such classic comedies as Paul Blart, Mall Cop? Well, below you’ll find a rundown of the other movies that are most popular on Netflix in the US at the moment.

Inaddition to James’ Home Team in the #1 spot, you’ll also find links to each film’s Netflix landing page. These titles have also been covered in our recent coverage. Note: The ranking here is distinct from the other Top 10 listings you’ll find at Netflix.com as well as on the streamer’s mobile apps — which inclues Top 10 lists for TV shows in the US. Also, a Top 10 combined TV and movie list for the US.

