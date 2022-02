All Events at The 2022 Winter Games

Officially, the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics begins February 4, with the Opening Ceremonies. It ends February 20, with the Closing Ceremonies. But competition really starts Wednesday, February 2. That’s when some events — such as curling, freestyle skiing and ice hockey — get going.

NBCU will air coverage again across a number its constituent channels. All events are available on its Peacock streaming site, along with select events on NBC USA, CNBC and NBC. Learn more about the Games and how you can watch them online and on TV. Also, find out who the commentators and anchors will be for particular segments.

Beijing is 16 hours ahead on the U.S. West Coast. It’s 13 hours ahead of the East Coast. All times shown below are in PST.

FULL WINTER OLLYMPICS TV SCHEDULE

Wednesday, 2/2

4 a.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

AUS vs. USA. CHN vs. SUI. NOR vs. CZE. SWE vs. GBR

5 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. ITA. AUS vs. CHN. GBR vs. CAN. SWE vs. CZE

7 p.m. – Alpine Skiing (USA)

Men’s Downhill Training

7:15 p.m. – Alpine Skiing (CNBC)

Men’s Downhill Training

8 p.m. – Hockey (USA)

Women’s Prelim

SUI vs. Canada

8 p.m. – Hockey (CNBC)

Women’s Prelim

CHN vs. CZE

10 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. NOR, ITA vs. SUI

Thursday, 2/3

12:40 a.m. – Hockey (CNBC)

Women’s Prelim

JPN vs. SWI

2 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing (USA, CNBC)

Women’s Moguls Qualifying

2:45 a.m. – Curling (USA)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. USA vs.

3:45 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing (USA, CNBC)

Men’s Moguls Qualifying

4 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

CHN vs. SWE and CZE vs. US, NOR vs. Canada, SUI, GBR

4:30 p.m. – Hockey (USA)

Women’s Prelim

USA vs. FIN

4:35 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

CAN vs. SUI

5 p.m. – Figure skating (CNBC)

Men’s & Pairs SP, Rhythm Dancing Team Event

7:15 p.m. – Alpine Skiing (CNBC)

Men’s Downhill Training

8 p.m. – Hockey (USA)

Women’s Prelim

DEN vs. CHN. ROC vs. SUI

9 p.m. – Figure skating (NBC)

Pairs Short Team Competition

9:35 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. SWE vs. CHN vs. CAN. CZE vs. ITA.

Friday, 2/4

3 a.m.: OPENING CEREMONY (NBC)

Live broadcast

11 a.m. – Curling (USA)

Round Robin Mixed Doubles

USA vs. SWE

5 p.m. – Curling (USA, CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

AUS vs. AUS vs.

6:45 p.m. – Snowboarding (CNBC)

Women’s Slopestyle Qualifying

7:15 p.m. – Alpine Skiing (CNBC)

Men’s Downhill Training

8 p.m. – Opening Ceremony (NBC)

Encore West Coast

8:10 p.m. – Hockey (CNBC)

Women’s Prelims

CAN vs.

Saturday, 2/5

12:30 a.m. – Speed Skating (CNBC)

Women’s 3000m

12:38 a.m. – Opening Ceremonies (NBC)

Retransmission

12:40 a.m. – Hockey (CNBC)

Women’s Prelim

CZE vs. SWE and DEN vs. JPN

1 a.m. – Biathalon (CNBC)

Mixed Relay 4X6 km

1:40 a.m. – Ski jumping (CNBC)

Women’s Normal Hill Final

2 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing (USA, CNBC)

Men’s Moguls Qualifying 2

3 a.m. – Short Track (CNBC)

Men’s 1000m, Women’s 500m, Mixed Relay Final

3:10 a.m. – Luge (CNBC)

Men’s Singles, 1st & 2nd Runs

3:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing (USA, CNBC)

Men’s Moguls Finals

4 a.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. CAN. NOR vs. CHN. SUI vs. CZE. GBR vs. ITA

5:10 a.m. – Hockey (USA, CNBC)

Women’s Prelim

USA vs. ROC

11:30 a.m. – Short Track (CNBC)

Mixed Relay 500m & 1000m Final

1 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. CHN

2 p.m. – Hockey (USA)

Women’s Prelim

USA vs. ROC

3 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. CAN

5 p.m. – Figure Skating & Alpine Skiing (NBC)

Men’s Team Free Skate & Men’s Downhill

5:05 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. CZE. GBR vs. CZE

5:30 p.m. – Snowboarding (USA, CNBC)

Women’s Slopestyle Final

7 p.m. – Alpine Skiing (CNBC)

Men’s Downhill Competition

8:30 p.m. Snowbaording (NBC, USA, CNBC)

Men’s Slopestyle Qualifying

10:05 p.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

AUS vs. SUI, CAN vs. CZE, ITA vs. CHN, NOR vs. SWE

11 p.m. – Cross-Country skiing (USA, CNBC)

Men’s Skiathon Classical Freestyle

Sunday, 2/6

12:30 a.m. – Speed Skating (USA, CNBC)

Men’s 5000m

12:40 a.m. – Hockey (CNBC)

Women’s Prelim

CHN vs. JPN

2 a.m. – Ski Jumping & Freestyle Skiing (CNBC)

Men’s Downhill Finals & Women’s Moguls Qualifying 2

2:15 a.m – Curling (USA)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

NOR vs. SW

3 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing (USA)

Women’s Moguls 2 Qualifying

3:30 a.m. – Freestyle Skiing (USA)

Women’s Moguls Finals

3:30 a.m. – Medal Ceremonies, Freestyle Skiing & Luge (CNBC)

Day 2, Women’s Moguls Finals & Men’s Singles 3rd & Final Runs

4:05 a.m. – Curling (CNBC)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. SUI. CAN vs. AUS. ITA vs. SWE. NOR vs. BBR

5:10 a.m. – Hockey (USA, CNBC)

Women’s Prelim

USA vs. SUI

4 p.m. – Figure Skating, Alpine Skiing, Freestyle Skiing (NBC)

Pairs Free Skate, Women’s Giant Slalom, Women’s Big Air Qualifying

5 p.m. – Curling (USA)

Mixed Doubles Round Robin

USA vs. GBR. ITA vs. CAN. CZE vs. CHN. SUI vs. NOR

5:15 p.m. – Figure skating (CNBC)

Men’s & Women’s Freestyle, Free Dance

7:15 p.m. – Ski jumping (USA)

Women’s Big Air Qualifying

8 p.m. – Snowboarding (CNBC)

Men’s Slopestyle Final

8:15 p.m. Hockey (USA, CNBC)

Women’s Prelim

CAN vs. ROC

8:30 p.m. – Speed Skating (NBC)

Men’s 5000m

9:05 p.m. – Alpine Skiing (NBC)

Women’s Giant Slalom

This schedule will change as the Games progress.