Arsenal Technical Director Edu Named 5 Arsenal attackers that he would like Mikel Arteta and to play with!

Edu spoke out during an extensive interview with Sky Sports.

Edu told Sky Sports: “If you go up front we have Alexandre Lacazette, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Bukayo Saka, Nicolas Pepe and Gabriel Martinelli. I want to see them playing together.”

A thrilling attacking lineup

Arsenal is now allowed to do so. Still, to be scored this season, they are in the Premier League and have lost all three games.

It is only a matter of time before the Gunners make a comeback.

Lacazette (Aubameyang), Saka, and Saka are all very skilled attack-minded players.

Arsenal is bound to score a goal when they all play together.

These players will also have Martin Odegaard and Emile Smith Rowe as central attacking midfielders to give them opportunities.

Arteta could use such a bold, attacking lineup.

Most likely not.

Why?

Because they won’t have enough players for midfield or defense, the team will be lop-sided.

Arsenal is not looking very solid in the back, so they must address that issue.

