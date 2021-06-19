NBC’s Good Girls Season 5 Release Date, Cast, and other updates

Good Grils from NBC is regarded as one of the famous and most-streamed series on Netflix. The show was incredibly underrated, and many thought it to be a scapegoat at first. However, the fourth season has managed to garner positive feedback from viewers on Netflix. After receiving the attention the series needed at first, the fans are excited to release the fifth season.

The last episode of Good Girls seasons four is set to air on the 1st of July 2021. The episode is named ‘Family First,’ and it will most likely revolve around the women and their internal bonding.

Good Girls Season 5: Release Date on NBC

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation regarding the release of the series. The markers are yet to provide the details of the series’ renewal as well.

In addition to this, the network is yet to release a statement concerning the release of the fifth season. However, there is a highly likely chance that the fifth season will release sometime in 2022. The release date is most likely speculation, but it could prove quite substantial.

Good Girls Season 5: Release Date on Netflix

The series takes three to four months to release on Netflix. Hence viewers can expect the series to release some in December on November 2021. However, the third season was released on Netflix a year late. So, there is a highly likely chance that the fourth season will follow a similar suit; it will release sometime in March 2022.

Whenever the makers reveal the official premiere date of the fourth season on Netflix, we'll update it on your website. If you're yet to watch Good Girls, we urge you to watch the first three groundbreaking seasons of this great series. You can expect the fifth season to release in 2023 Spring.

Good Girls Season 5: Cast

Good Girls features actors like Christina Hendricks, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Matthew Lillard, and Isiah Stannard.