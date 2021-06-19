Sex/Life Netflix series Releasing this Week | Everything You need to Know!

The wait is over!! Netflix’s much-awaited show, Sex/Life Season 1 is finally landing. Here is all you need to know about the upcoming romantic thriller.

Netflix is pretty popular for its romantic shows. However, this time is gearing up to boom the audience. Its much-anticipated romance thriller, Sex/Life starring Sarah Shahi, and some of the other gorgeous characters are all set to rock on Netflix. Sex/Life focuses on a love story with a pinch of twists and turns. It revolves around a woman with a sexual past that collides with her present life. The entry of her ex storms her life and unwraps all the past events. The conspiracies of her bad-boy ex, fantasizing to get back her in his life, add a major twist to the plot.

The audience is pretty excited to witness a new world of love, sex, and revenge. So, when is Netflix planning to drop Sex/Life Season 1? Here is everything we know.

Sex/Life Season 1 Release Date

Netflix has finally revealed the premiere date for its hit romantic thriller show, Sex/Life. The series is arriving this week. The series is set for release on June 25, 2021.

Sex/Life Season 1 Cast

Coming under the production of Stacy Rukeyser, Sex/Life Season 1 casts some of the best actors in the industry. It features Sarah Shahi as Billie Connelly, Mike Vogel as Cooper Connelly, Adam Demos as Brad Simon, Marget Odette will play Sasha Snow and more.