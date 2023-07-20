Unsigned, an NBA Champion wants to sign with a team and play despite his age.

Andre Iguodala has been a free agent since last year. He considered retiring, but decided that he wanted to keep playing basketball.

Iguodala has earned over $185million over the course of his career, so money won’t be his main priority.

This seasoned veteran is looking to find a strong contender to help him add to his collection of rings.

Iggy has won four championships in his time with Steph and the Golden State Warriors. He was also named NBA Finals Most Valuable Player for 2015 after playing such a crucial role to defend LeBron.

At this point in his career, there won’t be much Iguodala can add in value when he’s on the court – it’s off it where he’s most valuable.

Iguodala, a leader and winner with a winning record, can be a great asset in panic situations and under pressure.

Miami Heat’s Udonis haslem was kept on team as a draftee until the age of 43, for precisely this purpose.

Haslem has only played 25 matches in the four most recent seasons, but his presence on the bench was crucial in desperate situations.

Iggy might be able to replicate Heat’s legend, and sign an experienced-minimum deal for a contender team.

Even if the former Finals MVP remains unsigned, he’ll still have his hands full.

Iguodala’s firm F9 Strategies invested in 50+ companies including Zoom, Robinhood Datadog, HIMS Cloudflare PagerDuty Allbirds, HIMS Cloudflare and Datadog.

The Sixth Man is a New York Times Bestseller.

