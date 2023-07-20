The View host Whoopi Goldberg says ‘it’s gone!’ and rips up her cards as she tries to figure out what to say next

WHOOPI Goldberg has ripped up her cards on live TV as she tried to figure out what to say next.

The View host also shouted “It’s gone!” as she couldn’t find the right card to read.

5 Whoopi Goldberg couldn’t find the right card to read on a live episode of The View on Wednesday Credit: ABC

5 Her co-host Sara Haines helped her find the right one, right after Whoopi said it was ‘gone’ Credit: ABC

On Wednesday’s show, the View panel welcomed Real Housewives of New York City star Jenna Lyons to the show.

She talked about coming out in Hollywood, as well as her collaboration with J. Crew.

At the end of the interview, Whoopi got turned around and couldn’t figure out what she had to say next.

Whoopi looked down at her cards and shuffled through them as she said: “I had something I was supposed to read and now it’s gone!”

Her co-host Sara Haines leaned over to help her as Whoopi asked: “Is that it?”

“Oh yes!” the moderator exclaimed, picking up the card.

“That’s the outro! Yes!” she practically jumped in her seat.

“Thanks to Jenna Lyons. The Real Housewives of New York city airs Sunday nights on Bravo and streams the next day on Peacock, so watch it.”

Most read in Entertainment

“It’s really good,” Whoopi said as she ripped up her card.

The show then cut to commercial.

WHOOPS!

This is not the first time Whoopi has ripped up her cards on The View.

On Monday’s show, she shut down her co-host Ana Navarro following her intrusive question about Whoopi’s personal life.

The 67-year-old vehemently opposed to discussing her former love affairs during an intimate discussion.

Whoopi jumpstarted a conversation on love when she introduced an article published by The Guardian.

She explained that The Guardian report was about why people’s “first love can shape their lives forever.”

The award-winning actress then asked her co-hosts individually if there was any truth to the claim that The Guardian made.

View anchor Sunny Hostin, 54, agreed that someone’s first love could shape them; meanwhile, fellow morning show star Alyssa Farah Griffin, 34, didn’t.

Whoopi’s other co-chair, Ana, 51, confessed that she couldn’t even remember how her first love made her feel.

Whereas View crew member Sara, 45, “absolutely believed” that a person’s first love does transform them.

After Sara answered, Ana threw Whoopi’s initial question about first loves at her.

Instead of responding with her perspective, the legendary comedian ignored the inquiry.

“We’ll be right back,” Whoopi replied in a serious tone, signaling producers to cut to a commercial break as she ripped up her notecard.

BYE, WHOOPI!

On Tuesday’s show, Whoopi left the stage as her co-hosts demanded to know where she was going.

She shouted: “I’m leaving y’all!” mid-show before taking a selfie with an audience member.

The panelists got into a heated discussion about country star Miranda Lambert’s recent gaffe.

Miranda had stopped singing for a moment during a show at her Las Vegas residency to scold a few women taking selfies.

“I’m gonna stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Miranda said at the time.”

“These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

She continued: “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country d**n music.”

The response to her callout was divided.

Sunny said that she would take “as many selfies” as she wants for the money she paid for the tickets.

Whoopi, however, thought differently and did not side with frustrated fans.

“You know what? Stay home.” she said.

“If you’re going to spend $750 to come to my concert, then give me the respect of watching me while I do my thing, or don’t come.”

She then stood up from her chair and headed toward the audience, joking “I’m leaving y’all!”

That prompted her co-hosts to question where she was going.

She stood with a woman to take a photo together.

“I want to take a picture with this marvelous woman, who is 91. So, we’re going to do a selfie. Just me and you,” Whoopi said.

“Will you push that button? We’ll be right back.”

She took a photo with the audience member before the show went to break.

5 The View panel talked to Real Housewives of New York City star, Jenna Lyons, on Wednesday’s show Credit: ABC

5 When Whoopi did find the right card, she became excited and read the outro to the audience Credit: ABC