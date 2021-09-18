National Lottery latest: HUGE £15m Lotto jackpot to be won TONIGHT as Brits urged to check EuroMillions tickets

By Brandon Pitt
In
BRITS will have the chance to win a whopping jackpot of £15million in tonight’s Lotto draw.

Friday night’s EuroMillions winning numbers were: 5, 7, 8, 10, 34

And, the Lucky Star Numbers are: 1 and 9.

For Saturday night, one lucky person could be in with the chance of winning a HUGE £15million – and it may very well be you if you play your numbers right!

Lotto tickets are available online anytime between 6am and 11pm. But remember, to play on a draw day, you’ll need to buy your ticket before 7.30pm.

Read our National Lottery live blog below for the latest updates…

