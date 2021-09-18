Mama June’s daughter Anna, 27, looks just like her famous mom as star goes ‘back to blond’ in new photo

MAMA June’s daughter Anna Cardwell had fans comparing her looks to her famous mom in a new photo.

Recently, the 27-year old expressed concern about her mom’s possible relationship with TikToker Jordan McCCollum, 24 years.

5 Mama June’s daughter Anna Cardwell looks just like her famous mom in her latest photo

5 The 27-year-old previously expressed concern over June’s relationship with her new friend Credit: We TV

It kicked off when Anna took to Instagram to share a new photo and reveal to fans she had dyed her hair blond again after sporting purple locks for a while.

In the snap, Anna smiles and shows off her new hairstyle, and captioned it: “Not what everyone was guessing, but I will think about a few of the colors, but for right now I’m back blonde – got an interview for a good job so had to go back.”

She then asked fans what they think about her going “back to blond.”

However, people were more quick to let the TV star know how much she resembles her mom.

One person wrote: “You look so much like your mama here,” as another chimed in with, “I thought this was June…. wow she really does resemble her mother.”

Another added: “You look like your mom!” while a fourth reacted, “Probably not what you want to hear, but boy do you look like your mom.”

The comparison comes after Anna expressed her concerns over her mom’s new friend, who has detailed his struggles with sobriety on TikTok.

She exclusively told Central Recorder: “If he starts using again, that’s not healthy for Mama and he’s only 24-years-old. Mama should calm down and be focused on herself.

Anna added: “He doesn’t have a lot of time on him. I hope that he doesn’t relapse and takes it away from Anna. She’s on probation, and if she fails a drug test at any time she will go back to jail.”

MAMA’S DRUG PROBLEMS

In 2019, June was arrested on drug charges, including possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia charges in Alabama.

The Mama June: Not to Hot actress, 42, was taken into custody with Geno Doak, her ex-boyfriend. He was charged with third degree domestic violence, possession with a controlled drug, and possession with drug paraphernalia.

According to estimates, June spent $900,000.00 on drugs in one year.

Geno was sentenced for 16 months. June avoided jail time, and instead received community work.

ANNA WORRIES FOR HER SISTERS

Anna also Anna said that beyond her concerns for her mom’s wellbeing, she is also worried about how her mother’s addiction has impacted their family – and specifically her sisters Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird, 21, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 16.

The mother of two said: “She just got back with seeing Pumpkin again and Pumpkin’s new baby. It’s not fair to Pumpkin.

“Alana was upset when Mama was messed up, but Pumpkin was pissed.”

‘ONLY MY BEST FRIEND’

Amid her daughter’s concerns, June took to social media to respond to it all, as she wrote: “I’m just gonna put this out there to be honest with you Anna really does’t know anything about my addiction doesn’t know anything about my clean time and when the story came out she was hanging around my very toxic mother.”

She added: “FYI guys Jordan is only my best friend. It’s not somebody that is my toy boy or I’m not his sugar mama we are friends.

“Jordan is an amazing person n yes we bonded over recovery but there is no romantic connection whatsoever and now it time to talk about something else.”

5 There is speculations June is dating 24-year-old TikToker Jordan McCollum Credit: TikTok

5 Anna is also worried about how June’s drug addiction has impacted Lauryn ‘Pumpkin’ Efird and Alana ‘Honey Boo Boo’ Thompson Credit: Instagram/Pumpkin

5 June is a mom to four daughters Credit: The Mega Agency

Mama June’s daughter Anna Cardwell shows off her $120K plastic surgery makeover in a swimsuit at the trailer park