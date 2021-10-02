Natalie Morales Is Leaving NBC News After 22 Years

NBC News is announcing the departure of Natalie Morales The “Dateline”Correspondent “Today”Show anchor has been with the company for 22 years.

Morales will be with “Today”For the next few weeks. She will continue to be on “Dateline”Through the remainder of 2021.

Morales informed NBC News staff during a Friday meeting of her decision to leave.

Morales’s departure was announced in a memo to NBC News staff and obtained by :

How do you say “Thank you” for 22 wonderful years? I find it difficult to find the right words. There are far too many people who have contributed to my wonderful career at NBC News. I think back to my early days cutting my teeth at WVIT in Hartford, CT then taking the huge and – at the time- petrifying leap to MSNBC and alas— scoring the golden tickets to the Today Show and Dateline. This is what I never imagined when I was a child.

This first half of my life has been one full of adventure, challenges, travel, way too many early wake up calls, and yes opportunities to witness history unfold and to tell inspiring and impactful stories that will always be in my mind’s highlight reel. That reel is also my story. As my oldest son prepares to go to college and my youngest son begins to grow up, so do I.

To my Dateline and Today show families, it’s very hard to say goodbye… and we all know in this business it’s never goodbye but see you later. I’m eternally grateful for the support and deep friendships that will remain no matter where our paths lead. I have so much to be thankful for and for every one of you who helped me get here… muchísimas gracias mis amigos.

Natalie

Tom Mazzarelli is the executive producer at the Today Show, as stated in a note TodayMorales’ staff “been offered an opportunity she’s passionate about,”Which was a contributing factor to her decision not to stay. Today.